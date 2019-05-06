CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Oregon State women’s golf team are in a tie for seventh after the opening round of the NCAA Division I Regionals on Monday.
The Beavers were 7 over with a total of two birdies on the front nine before rallying with 12 birdies coming in at the par-72, 6,306-yard Tumble Creek Club.
Oregon State finished the day with a 5-over 293 and is only four shots out of one of the coveted top six spots in the 18-team field.
No. 1 USC leads with a 7-under 281, while Northwestern (4-under 284), Washington (3-under 285), Arkansas (1-under 287), San Jose State (1-over 289) and UCF (1-over 289) round out the top six.
The top six teams at the Cle Elum Regional will advance to the NCAA Division I National Championships, which will be played May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
“I’m happy with our start today,” Oregon State head coach Dawn Shockley said. “We did the little things well and eliminated the big numbers. It was one of our best all-around team efforts all year. Everyone was solid.
“As I told the team, it’s not won today but it can be lost. We are in a good position and need to continue having fun and focus on our goals.”
Mari Nishiura had two bogeys and seven pars on the front nine before getting hot on the back side with four birdies to finish with a team-best even-par 72.
Nicole Schroeder also played well, shooting a 1-over 73 with three birdies, two bogeys and a double. She won the individual title at last year’s NCAA Regionals with a 10-under 206 at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.
Olivia Benzin and Ellie Slama had matching scorecards on Monday with two birdies, 12 pars and four bogeys to card a 2-over 74.
Susie Cavanagh had three birdies on the back side to finish with a 3-over 75.