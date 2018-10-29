DALLAS, Texas — The Oregon State women’s golf team battled through a long day and tough course at the Trinity Forest Invitational on Monday.
The Beavers sit in fifth place in the 12-team field after shooting an 18-over 294-300—594 at the par-72, 6,233-yard Trinity Forest Golf Club.
Illinois (3-under 574) was the only team to finish the day in red figures, while Tennessee (4-over 580), UTSA (14-over 590) and Colorado (17-over 593) are ahead of the Beavers with 18 holes to play.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. CT (6 a.m. PT) on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Sophomore Ellie Slama shot a 4-under 68 with seven birdies, which vaulted her 26 spots up the leaderboard and into fourth place with a 1-under 75-68--143.
Slama's only two strokes out of the lead and in contention to post a top-10 finish for the fourth time in as many tournaments this fall. She finished in a tie for second at the East West Match Play Challenge, sixth at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational and tied for third at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.
Crystal Wang of Illinois holds the individual lead with a 3-under 141, and Mikayla Bardwell of Tennessee and Bing Singsumalee of Tennessee are tied for second with a 2-under 142.
Slama leads the 66-player field in par-3 scoring (2.75) and par-5 scoring (4.50), and is tied for the lead with nine birdies through 36 holes.
Senior Olivia Benzin and junior Nicole Schroeder are both tied for 17th place with a 4-oer 148. Benzin stayed away from the big numbers and dropped in birdies to post scores of 73-75. Schroeder led the team with an even-par 72 in the morning and followed that with a 4-over 76 in the second round.
Senior Susie Cavanagh is tied for 44th place with an 11-over 74-81—155 and junior Mari Nishiura concluded the opening day in a tie for 57th with a 16-over 78-82—160.
Oregon State finished in second place in its first two tournaments of the fall season, the East West Match Play Challenge and the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational, and won the team title at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.