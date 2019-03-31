BROWN SUMMIT, N.C. — The Oregon State women's golf team finished in fifth place and Ellie Slama tied a school record at the 22nd annual Bryan National Collegiate on Sunday.
The Beavers improved their score each day to finish fifth in the 17-team field with a 19-over 298-295-290--883 at the par-72, 6,305-yard Champions Course at Bryan Park.
It's the seventh time in nine tournaments this season Oregon State has recorded a top-five finish.
Slama finished in seventh place with a 2-under 71-71-72--214 for the sixth top-10 finish of her sophomore campaign. It equals the Oregon State single-season record that was set by Kathleen Takaishi in 1997-98.
"I'm happy with the way we moved up the leaderboard each day," Oregon State head coach Dawn Shockley said. "Playing on the east coast is very different than the west coast and to see them learn and adapt each day was fun to watch.
"Part of bringing the team all the way to North Carolina was to give them an opportunity to play in different conditions with different grass. You never know where you will be sent for regionals, but our hope is that if we do we will know what to expect.
"Ellie had a great event and was solid all week. She putted well and managed some challenging situations. I'm optimistic this will bring her some confidence for Augusta as she represents Oregon State in its inaugural event."
Olivia Benzin continued her strong play, finishing in a tie for 26th place with a 5-over 76-73-72--221.
Mari Nishiura finished in a tie for 47th place with an 11-over 76-78-73--227, Susie Cavanagh finished in a tie for 49th with a 12-over 75-80-73--228 and Nicole Schroeder finished in a tie for 57th with a 13-over 79-73-77--229.
Wake Forest won the team title with a 34-under 274-830. Jennifer Kupcho and Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest shared medalist honors with a 12-under 204.
The Beavers have two weeks to prepare of the Pac-12 Championship, which is set for Monday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 17 in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.