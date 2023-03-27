The Oregon State men’s golf team finds itself in third place after Monday's first round at the Duck Invitational at the par-71 Eugene Country Club.

The Beavers shot a 6-over 290 in the first round of action, and were on pace at 6-over in round two when darkness forced suspension of play. OSU and the field will continue round two Tuesday before finishing the event with round three.

Oregon State leads the invite with 27 birdies.

Mateo Fuenmayor paces the Beavers, taking a tie for third. He shot a 3-over 74 in round one and is at a 3-under 51 over the first 14 holes of round two. He leads the tournament with nine birdies, with five coming in the first round.

Rylan Johnson finds himself in a tie for 16th with a 3-over 132 over 33 holes; his last finished hole was the 15th in round two. Johnson opened the day with a 71 in round one. Johnson had four birdies on Monday.

Nolan Thoroughgood and Collin Hodgkinson are each tied for 20th. The former shot a 1-over 72 in round one. In round two, he’s completed 14 holes and is at a 3-over 57. Hodgkinson, meanwhile, is at a 1-over 59 over his first 15 holes of round two. He opened the day with a 3-over 74.

Thoroughgood and Hodgkinson are among the tournament’s leaders with six birdies apiece on day one.

Carson Barry and Jackson Lake matched each other with a 7-over and are both tied at 39. Barry shot a 2-over 73 in the first round, and at 15 holes in round two, is at 5-over. Lake has completed 14 holes in round two and is at 3-over 57. He opened the day with a 4-over 75.

Barry and Lake each tallied four birdies Monday.

Sean Kato enters the second day of action with an 11-over 140. He has completed 15 holes in round two, and enters tomorrow with a 6-over 64.