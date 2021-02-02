OSU men's golf: Beavers sixth at Amer Ari

WAIMEA, Hawai’i – Jackson Lake fired a 2-under 70 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the opening round of the 30th Amer Ari Intercollegiate on Tuesday.

Spencer Tibbits shot an even-par 72, Carson Barry carded a 1-over 73 and Kyosuke Hara finished with a 2-over 74 for the Beavers’ first round score of 1-over 289 at the par-72, 6,875-yard Hapuna Golf Course.

Oregon State sits in sixth place in the eight-team field with 36 holes to play. Georgia Tech leads with a 14-under 274, Arizona State is second with a 13-under 275 and USC is third with an 8-under 280.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. Hawai’i time on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

“Overall it feels like we are hitting a number of really good shots,” Oregon State head coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We executed well on the par-5’s that we need to take advantage of, but then it seems like we just can’t buy a putt on a par-3 or par-4. At some point I expect the odds turn in our favor.

“Our guys are competing like crazy and giving it their all. It’s fun to be back out here. We just need to keep plugging away and all of a sudden a low score will come.”