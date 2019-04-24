EUGENE — The Oregon State men’s golf team took 11th place on Wednesday at the 60th annual Pac-12 Championships at the Eugene Country Club.
The Beavers concluded the three-day, 72-hole tournament at 73-over 381-355-377-380—1,493 at the par-71, 7,044-yard course.
Freshman Sean Kato led the Beavers with a tie for 41st place while shooting an 11-over 75-69-77-74—295. He dropped in 10 birdies over the four rounds.
Shawn Lu had OSU's best score in the final round, a 1-over 72, that moved him 12 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 43rd place with a 12-over 80-69-75-72—296.
Spencer Tibbits finished in a tie for 46th place with a 13-over 75-67-76-79—297 and Kyosuke Hara finished in 50th with a 14-over 73-76-73-76—298.
Trevor Yu shot a 28-over 83-74-76-79—312 to finish in 68th and Nolan Thoroughgood finished in 69th in his first Pac-12 Tourney with a 31-over 78-76-78-83—315.
Stanford was the only team to finish under par, shooting a 7-under 1,413 to win the team title by seven strokes over UCLA.
Collin Morikawa of California claimed medalist honors with a 12-under 272, which was four shots clear of Kyle Dunkle of Utah.
OSU will find out May 1 if it earned a trip to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. The official announcement will be at 6 a.m. PDT on Golf Channel and streamed live on the Golf Channel website.
Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals will be selected to compete at one of six regional championships from May 12-15. From regional competition, 30 teams and six individuals will advance to the national championships to be played May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.