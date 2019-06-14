PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Oregon State’s Spencer Tibbits shot an even-par 71 in the second round of the 119th U.S. Open Championship on Friday.
Tibbits, a sophomore from Vancouver, Washington, concluded the first 36 holes of the major championship with a respectable 3-over 74-71—145 at the par-71 course. He missed the cut by one stroke.
All golfers in the top 60, including ties, made the cut and will play the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The cut line was 2-over 144.
"Playing in the U.S. Open has been one of the greatest experiences of my life," Tibbits said. "To play against these guys is really a dream come true, and I cannot wait to play against them more in the future."
"Yesterday on the TV broadcast either Paul Azinger or Brad Faxon said 'self-belief comes before confidence,' " Oregon State coach Jon Reehoorn said. "I've always viewed Spencer as someone who can one day compete on the PGA Tour. After his play this week, I'm hopeful he begins to see himself this way as well.
"To miss the cut at the U.S. Open by one shot, while he is not happy, is not easy to do. This is one of the most demanding setups on a golf course he will ever see, and he did what Spencer does, find a way to shoot a score. Based on the stats, he didn't have his best stuff from tee to green, but around the greens he was simply amazing. His short game has always been a great strength and it was on full display today."
Tibbits qualified for the U.S. Open by finishing in a tie for second place at a sectional qualifier in Walla Walla, Washington, with a 7-under 67-70—137 at the Wine Valley Golf Club on June 3. The top three golfers at the sectional qualifier in the 55-player field advanced to the U.S. Open.
He qualified for the sectional tournament by taking medalist honors at a local qualifier in Bremerton, Washington, with a 7-under 65 at the Gold Mountain Golf Course on May 7.