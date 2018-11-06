MONTEREY, Calif. — Shawn Lu and Spencer Tibbits both carded a 1-over 72 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the second round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational on Tuesday.
The Beavers are in ninth place in the 18-team field with an 11-over 286-293--579 at the par-71, 6,945-yard Poppy Hills Golf Course.
BYU maintained the team lead with a 19-under 549, while Pepperdine, Arizona, USC and Oregon round out the top five.
The final begins of the three-day, 54-hole tournament at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
“It was a forgettable opening nine holes,” Oregon State head coach Jon Reehoorn said. “It seemed like we could do nothing correct. In talking with the team, I think we simply tried to force the issue to make up for a mistake, and in doing so, it resulted in more mistakes. This is a course if you force the issue you will pay.
“The positive for the day was how we responded on the back nine, especially Shawn Lu. Awesome job by him to go from shooting 41 to 31.
“The key tomorrow will be to do more of what we did the first day, walk with confidence, stay within ourselves off the tee and just let it happen.”
Tibbits, a sophomore from Vancouver, Wash., leads Oregon State on the individual leaderboard in a tie for 23rd place with a 1-over 71-72—143.
Freshman Sean Kato and Lu are both tied for 36th place with 3-over 145, as Kato has posted scores of 71-74 and Lu has gone 73-72.
Two other true freshmen, Nolan Thoroughgood (4-over 71-75—146) and Carson Barry (10-over 74-78—152), are tied for 42nd and tied for 73rd, respectively.
Peter Kuest of BYU set the course record with a 10-under 61 on Monday and still has the individual lead with a 12-under 130.