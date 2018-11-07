MONTEREY, Calif. — Shawn Lu fired a 1-under 70 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the final round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational on Wednesday.
The Beavers concluded their fall season with an 11th-place finish in the 18-team field, shooting a 21-over 286-293-294—873 at the par-71, 6,945-yard Poppy Hills Golf Course.
USC shot a 19-under 265 in the final round to pass three teams and win the title with a 21-under 831. BYU (13-under 839) and Pepperdine (4-under 848) rounded the top three.
Oregon State finished ahead of Pac-12 rivals Utah (26-over 878) and Washington State (51-over 903).
Lu, a junior from Honolulu, Hawai’i, played his last 27 holes of the tournament at 5 under to climb the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 24th place with a 2-over 73-72-70—215.
Sophomore Spencer Tibbits was consistent throughout the tourney and led the Beavers with a tie for 20th-place finish with a 1-over 71-72-71—214. It’s the seventh top-20 finish of his young Oregon State career.
Three true freshmen competed for Oregon State. Nolan Thoroughgood led the threesome with an 8-over 71-75-75—221 to finish in a tie for 45th place. Sean Kato finished in a tie for 56th with a 10-over 71-74-78—223 and Carson Barry wrapped up his first collegiate tournament in a tie for 85th with a 17-over 74-78-78—230.
The spring season begins the first week of February at the Amer Ari Invitational in Waikoloa, Hawai’i.