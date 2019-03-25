CRESWELL — A strong afternoon round moved the Oregon State men’s golf team into a tie for first place with Oregon at the 30th Annual Duck Invitational on Monday.
The Beavers shot a 4-over 292 in the morning and followed that with a 3-under 285 at the par-72, 7,165-yard Emerald Valley Golf Club.
Oregon State and Oregon (286-291) share the lead in the 16-team field through 36 holes with a 1-over 577. Nevada (4-over 580), Boise State (9-over 585), Wyoming (12-over 588) and Seattle University (12-over 588) round out the top five.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament will be a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
“Coming into this week we talked a lot about keeping it simple and being in total control of ourselves,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “For the most part, we did a really good job of it. No matter what the leaderboard says, we have to do the same thing (Tuesday).”
Spencer Tibbits led the Beavers, and is tied for third on the individual leaderboard, after posting a 1-under 72-71—143. He was steady throughout with three birdies in each round and nothing worse than a bogey.
Sean Kato, Kyosuke Hara and Nolan Thoroughgood are all tied for 12th with a 1-over 145. Kato and Thoroughgood each posted scores of 73-72 and Hara finished the 36-hole day with 75-70.
Shawn Lu sits in a tie for 44th place with a 6-over 74-76—159 and Trevor Yu, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 24th with a 75-72—147.