EUGENE — After a tough start to the 60th Annual Pac-12 Championship on Monday, the Oregon State men’s golf team responded with a strong second round to put them in 11th place.
The Beavers shot a 26-over 381 in the morning before bouncing back with an even-par 355 in the afternoon for a 26-over 736 at the par-71, 7,044-yard Eugene Country Club. OSU is 10 strokes behind Washington (16-over 362-364—726) and five back of Arizona (21-over 367-364—731).
The third round of the three-day, 72-hole tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Beavers will start at 11:06 a.m. on the 10th hole and are paired with Arizona and Washington State.
“We got punched in the face from the very start today,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Trevor Yu hit a tee shot that went in the trees and we didn’t find it in the long rough. It started one of the worst nine holes we’ve played all season.
“This afternoon was more like the team we have seen for this spring season. In this format we still have 10 rounds to count. That’s almost as many as one regular 5-count-4 event. We need to get some rest this evening, talk about how to better approach the front nine and be ready to do what we’ve been doing.”
Spencer Tibbits opened the tourney with a 4-over 75 before shooting a team-best 4-under 67 after the lunch break to move 34 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 12th place with an even-par 142.
Sean Kato also got hot in the second round, posting a 2-under 69, after opening with a 4-over 75 that vaulted him 20 spots up the board and into a tie for 26th place with a 2-over 144.
Shawn Lu had the biggest improvement over the two rounds to move into a tie for 55th place with a 7-over 80-69—149. He had four birdies in the afternoon after posting two in the first round.