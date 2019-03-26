CRESWELL — The Oregon State men’s golf team cruised to the 16-team Duck Invitational title.
The Beavers finished with a 10-stroke margin over second-place Oregon, coming in with a 3-under 292-285-284—861 at the par-72, 7,165-yard Emerald Valley Golf Course.
Oregon finished second with a 7-over 871 and Boise State was third with an 11-over 875.
“I’m so happy for our guys,” Oregon State head coach Jon Reehoorn said. “They did an amazing job today. They were in total control, hit some shots you’re supposed to hit and were rewarded with some easy birdie looks.
“It was a complete team effort. Emerald Valley is one of the toughest courses we’ll see all year, and to finish under par is an awesome accomplishment for our guys.”
It’s the 38th team title in Oregon State history and the first since winning the same event in 2014 (see the all-time tournament wins at the bottom of this recap).
All five Beaver golfers finished in the top 20, led by freshman Nolan Thoroughgood’s career-best third-place finish. Thoroughgood equaled the best round of the day, a 3-under 69, that moved him nine spots up the leaderboard and into sole possession of third with a 2-under 73-72-69—214.
Freshman Sean Kato also recorded a career-best finish, a tie for eighth with a steady 1-over 73-72-72—217. Kyosuke Hara finished in a tie for 10th with a 2-over 75-70-73—218.
Spencer Tibbits just missed his third consecutive top-10 finish with a tie for 13th place after posting a 3-over 72-71-76—219. Shawn Lu has his best round on the final day to move 27 spots up the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 16th with a 4-over 74-76-70—220.
Competing as an individual, Trevor Yu finished in a tie for 24th with a 5-over 75-72-74—221.