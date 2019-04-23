EUGENE — Oregon State stayed in 11th at the Pac-12 Championship on Tuesday.
After three rounds, the Beavers have a 48-over 381-355-377—1,113 at the par-71, 7,044-yard Eugene Country Club.
Kyosuke Hara shot a 2-over 73 to lead the Beavers. Hara had three birdies in the third round to finish with a 2-over 73. He also carded a 73 in the first round and sits in a tie for 51st place with a 9-over 73-76-73—222.
“We just made too many big numbers today,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We got off to a good start and then we just didn’t hit the shots we needed to on the second nine. From there we seemed to lose our process, move too quickly and weren’t able to get it back under control.
“I know these guys will be ready to bounce back tomorrow just like we did yesterday afternoon.”
Spencer Tibbits (tied for 34th) leads the Beavers throughout the first three rounds with a 5-over 75-67-76—218 and Sean Kato (tied for 45th) is second on the team with an 8-over 75-69-77—221.
The final round of the three-day, 72-hole tournament will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com. Oregon State will start at 9:06 a.m. on the 10th hole and is paired with Colorado and Washington State.
Pac-12 Networks will air live coverage of the finishing holes in the final round beginning at 2 p.m.