MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Sean Kato carded a 1-under 71 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the second round of the NCAA regionals on Tuesday.
The Beavers played better in the second round but remained in a tie for 10th place with a 14-over 296-294—590 at the par-72, 6,950-yard TPC Myrtle Beach.
The top five teams at the NCAA Myrtle Beach Regional will advance to the NCAA National Championships, which will be played May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Ohio State (11-under 565), Wake Forest (9-under 567), Illinois (9-under 567), UNLV (4-under 572) and California (2-under 574) hold down the top five spots with 18 holes to play.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
“As a team it comes down to par-5 play,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We are second worst in the field in par-5 scoring, which is purely a result of driving the ball into too many penalty situations.”
Kato had a relatively clean card with two birdies, 15 pars and one bogey for the 13th sub-par round of his freshman campaign. He moved 15 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 50th place with a 5-over 78-71—149.
Kyosuke Hara is Oregon State’s highest golfer on the leaderboard, a tie for 26th place, with a 2-over 71-75—146. Spencer Tibbits is a stroke back and tied for 34th with a 3-over 71-76—147.
Shawn Lu was 5 over at the turn before reeling off four birdies and an eagle over the next six holes that helped him post an even-par 72. He’s tied for 41st place with a 4-over 76-72—148.
“I’m really proud of Shawn Lu for digging deep and finding it out there when everything looked like it was going badly,” Reehoorn said.
Carson Barry replaced Nolan Thoroughgood in the lineup for the second round and finished with an 8-over 80.