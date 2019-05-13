MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Kyosuke Hara and Spencer Tibbits both shot a 1-under 71 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the first round of the NCAA regional on Monday.
The Beavers are tied for 10th place after opening with an 8-over 296 at the par-72, 6,950-yard TPC of Myrtle Beach.
Illinois (9-under 279) has a five-stroke lead over Ohio State (4-under 284). Wake Forest and Florida State are tied for third with a 2-under 286, and California and UNLV are tied for fifth with an even-par 288.
The top five teams at the NCAA Myrtle Beach Regional will advance to the NCAA National Championships, which will be played May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 4:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday. Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Hara had four birdies and three bogeys in the opening round, while Tibbits finished the day with an eagle on the par-5 538-yard 18th hole, a birdie and two bogeys. The two golfers are tied for 14th place in the 75-player field.
Shawn Lu carded a 4-over 76, Sean Kato shot a 6-over 78 and Nolan Thoroughgood concluded the day with an 8-over 80.
“Kyosuke and Spencer played some very solid rounds of golf today,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Both of them hit it great from tee to green and did a nice job of being in it mentally with a good attitude throughout the day.
“What kept us from having a much better day was some poor tee shots on the par-5’s, especially on our first nine holes. If we are going to have a chance to get into the top five, we need to drive it better on those holes to take advantage of some birdie opportunities.”