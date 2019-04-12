DAVIS, Calif. — Kyosuke Hara and Spencer Tibbits were two of only five golfers to finish in red figures in the opening round of the El Macero Classic on Friday.
The Oregon State men’s golf team shot a 3-over 291 at the par-72, 7,108-yard El Macero Country Club and is in second place and a stroke behind host UC Davis (2-over 290). Cal State Fullerton and San Francisco are tied for third with a 9-over 297.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
“Today was really tough with the wind gusting 20 miles-per-hour,” Oregon State head coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Overall the guys did a great job of making the adjustments needed off the tee and understanding how the wind would impact the shot and being very decisive in their decisions. When it is windy like it was today the biggest issue becomes indecision, which leads to bad shots.
“It’s fun to watch them play right now. We have two rounds to go. Tomorrow we are back at zero and just need to keep doing the same thing.”
Hara, a junior from Honolulu, Hawai’i, had three birdies and one bogey for a 2-under 70 that has him in a tie for first place among the 80 golfers in the field. His best career finish is a tie for sixth as a freshman at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational.
Tibbits posted the 14th sub-par round of his sophomore campaign, a 1-under 71, that has him in a tie for third place. He had four birdies and three bogeys in the opening round.
“The round by Kyosuke and Spencer were obviously very good but both done in completely different ways,” Reehoorn said. “Kyosuke seemed to hit the ball well and capitalized on some opportunities he created, while Spencer scrambled to 71.”
Nolan Thoroughgood is tied for 18th place with a 2-over 74, Sean Kato is tied for 35th with a 4-over 76 and Shawn Lu is tied for 47th with a 5-over 77.
Carson Barry, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 35th with a 4-over 76.