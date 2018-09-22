The Oregon State men’s golf team moved two spots up the leaderboard at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate on Saturday.
The Beavers are tied for eighth place, with rival Oregon, in the 14-team field with an 8-under 277-275--552 at the par-70, 7,081-yard Mirabel Golf Club.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
“Overall we played much better as a team,” Oregon State head coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The exciting part with this group is they all feel like we have more left in the tank.”
Junior Shawn Lu continued his strong play with another sub-par round and is in third place with a 9-under 63-68—131. His best career finish is a tie for fifth place at last spring’s Duck Invitational.
Chan An Yu of Arizona State holds the individual lead with an 11-under 65-64—129 and Bryson Nimmer of Clemson is second with a 10--under 67-63—130.
“To begin the day, Shawn struggled a bit with his ball striking,” Reehoorn said. “He did a great job with his short game to give himself some birdie opportunities on the back nine. He’s in good position to chase a win tomorrow.”