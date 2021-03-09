OSU golf: Women finish sixth

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State women's golf team finished sixth at the 16-team Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday.

The Beavers shot a 16-over 289-299-292—880 at the par-72, 6,627-yard Sewailo Golf Course.

Ellie Slama and Amanda Minni both posted top-20 finishes in the 80-player field.

Slama was consistent all three rounds, posting an even-par 71-73-72—216 to finish in a tie for 13th place. Minni finished in a tie for 16th place with a 1-over 75-71-71—217.

Issy Taylor was steady from start to finish, as she carded a 7-over 74-75-74—223 for a tie for 32nd place. Chayse Gomez posted her best-career score in the first round and finished a stroke back of Taylor with an 8-over 69-80-75—224 to finish in a tie for 36th.

Mari Nishiura finished in 73rd place with a 26-over 78-83-81—242.

Texas ran away with the team title after firing a 28-under 836, which was 25 strokes better than second-place Oklahoma State (3-under 861).

OSU men

BANDON — Shawn Lu and Spencer Tibbits both recorded top 20 finishes to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team at the 12th Annual Bandon Dunes Championship on Tuesday.