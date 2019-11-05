PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The Oregon State men’s golf team is in eighth in the 16-team field after the second round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational on Tuesday.
The Beavers were forced to play the round with four players after All-Pac-12 golfer Spencer Tibbits had to withdraw due to illness.
Oregon State shot a 3-over 280-291—571 at the par-71, 7,002-yard Poppy Hills Golf Course.
“It’s really fortunate for Spencer and the team,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “He played through some symptoms yesterday, but it was just way too much to handle today.”
Kato, a sophomore from Redmond, Wash., vaulted 24 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for ninth place with a 3-under 71-68—139. He’s had four birdies in each of the first two rounds. His best career round is a 6-under 66 as a freshman at the El Macero Classic and his best score this season is a 4-under 67 at the Oregon State Invitational.
Sophomore Carson Barry, the reigning Pac-12 Golfer of the Month, is tied for 14th place with a 2-under 69-71—140.
“It was a really good job by Sean and Carson to play a solid round under a lot more stress knowing every shot is going to count,” Reehoorn said.
Senior Kyosuke Hara is tied for 52nd place with a 4-over 72-74—146 and senior Shawn Lu is tied for 64th with a 6-over 70-78—148.
“If Spencer can go or not tomorrow I’m confident the four guys playing can compete and play at a high level just like they have been doing all fall,” Reehoorn said.
Women in ninth
KONA, Hawai’i — Chayse Gomez fired a 1-under 72 to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team in the second round of the Pac-12 Preview on Tuesday.
Gomez, a freshman from Yorba Linda, Calif., had four birdies in the second round to shoot the third sub-par round of her career. She carded a pair of 1-under 71’s in her first collegiate tournament, the Cougar Cup, in Pullman, Wash.
As a team, the Beavers are in ninth place in the competitive 12-team field with a 16-over 299-301—600 at the par-73, 6,372-yard Nanea Golf Club.
No. 22 UCLA leads with a 13-under 571, while No. 8 Arizona is second with an 11-under 573 and No. 5 USC is third with a 4-under 580.
Junior Ellie Slama leads the Beavers through 36 holes with an even-par 70-76—146 that has her in a tie for 14th place. She finished in a tie for 11th place at the Pac-12 Preview as a freshman and a tie for 12th place as a sophomore.
The strong second round by Gomez moved her 17 spots up the leaderboard to a tie for 38th place with a 7-over 81-72—153.
Senior Mari Nishiura (79-74) and freshman Issy Taylor (74-79) are both tied with Gomez for 38th place with a 7-over 153 heading into Wednesday’s final round.