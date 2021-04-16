OSU golf: Beavers fifth in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Oregon State men's golf team is fifth at the Thunderbird Collegiate.

The Beavers shot a 20-under 271-277—548 at the par-71, 7,319-yard Papago Golf Club on Friday in a 17-team field that includes eight teams in the top 32 in the latest Golfstat.com rankings.

Only two of the eight ranked teams are ahead of Oregon State, No. 3 Oklahoma State (26-under 542) and No. 26 Texas Tech (23-under 545).

No. 31 New Mexico, Long Beach State and Colorado State didn’t finish the opening day due to darkness, but none of those three teams were within 13 strokes of the Beavers.

The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6:54 a.m. on Saturday and live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

“Success in sports when you reach a certain level becomes just as much about belief in yourself as it does skill,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “It was awesome to watch our guys carry themselves in a manner that they believed they belonged from the first tee.

“We are in a great spot heading into tomorrow as we still need to do some chasing,” Reehoorn added. “We need to just keep doing what we’ve been doing. Keep the pedal down and see where we can go.”