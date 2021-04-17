OSU golf: Barry, Lu lead Beavers

PHOENIX — Carson Barry and Shawn Lu both recorded top-10 finishes to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team to fifth at the Thunderbird Collegiate on Saturday.

The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole event with a 23-under 271-277-281—829 at the par-71, 7,319-yard Papago Golf Club and finished ahead of five ranked teams.

TCU won the team title with a 34-under 818, while No. 12 Arizona State (30-under 822) finished second, No. 3 Oklahoma State (29-under 823) was third and No. 26 Texas Tech (28-under 824) placed fourth.

Barry finished in a season-best tie for sixth place with a 10-under 69-68-66—203. His previous best finish this season was a tie for seventh at the Amer Ari Invitational.

Lu finished in a tie for ninth place with a 9-under 65-68-71—204 for his seventh career top-10 finish.

Jackson Lake shot a 1-under 67-71-74—212 to finish in a tie for 38th place, Spencer Tibbits was a stroke back and finished in a tie for 42nd with an even-par 72-70-71—213 and Nolan Thoroughgood concluded the tourney with an 8-over 70-78-73–221 for a tie for 80th.

