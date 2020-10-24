Tristan Gebbia and Oregon State offense steal the show during Oregon State’s second scrimmage

But Gebbia showed some clear separation between himself and the rest of the group and displayed the accuracy with his passing that Smith said was missing last weekend.

“I think that’s what practice does,” Gebbia said. “The more you practice, the more you get time with receivers and trust your O-Line. We just had a lot of time off. I think in the matter of one week, it was a great turnaround for us and a testament to our coaches.”

The Beavers got plenty of special teams work on the day, too, both with in-game scenarios and a handful of scenario-specific plays. Smith was complimentary of that aspect of OSU’s performance and said he was happy with the work they got in.

There was plenty that stood out on the defensive side of the ball for the Beavers as well. In particular, defensive back Alton Julian stood out on one of the final drives of the scrimmage. He intercepted a pass from Nolan one play after delivering a crucial pass breakup.

But as linebacker Avery Roberts said, “the offense pretty much won today.”