Former Oregon State running back Steven Jackson will be inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, induction ceremony chairman Mike Rose announced Tuesday.
Five members will be part of the 2018 class, joining more than 350 prior inductees. The presentations will be made at Portland's Multnomah Athletic Club on Sept. 25.
The 2018 class also includes:
• Columbia Sportswear, special contribution to sports (Gert Boyle, Tim Boyle)
• Dan Jones, multi-sport athlete
• Jim Joyce, officiating
• East Bank Saloon, teams (senior basketball)
A three-year standout for the Beavers from 2001-03, Jackson finished his college career with 3,625 rushing yards and 45 total touchdowns. He was taken 24th overall by the St. Louis Rams in the 2004 NFL draft and is the franchise's all-time leading rusher.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will also feature a special thanks and goodbye to Bill Schonely, who has emceed the event since 1995. This year will mark his last time at the microphone as emcee.
Each year the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame helps preserve Oregon’s rich sports heritage through its recognition of outstanding Oregon athletes and special contributors to sport.
In addition, Oregon Sports Hall of Fame college scholarships will be awarded to scholar-athletes, made possible by contributions from the MacTarnahan Family Trust. Six student-athletes will be awarded $3000 scholarships to be used for continuing their education at Oregon colleges and universities.
This year’s student athletes are:
• Cole Little, Culver
• Alden Huber, Dayton
• Nathan Seggerman, Pine Eagle
• Carrie Lillis, Philomath
• Jenavieve Lustyik, Bend
• Elizabeth Powell, Oakland
The 2018 induction ceremony will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7. Tickets are $125 per person; tables of 10 are $1200.
To purchase a ticket, call the Hall of Fame at 503-227-7466, email info@oregonsportshall.org or click www.oregonsportshall.org for additional information.
The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame & Museum now has a select number of exhibits on display at 4840 SW Western Avenue in Beaverton. Please come visit between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm week days. There is no charge for admission.
