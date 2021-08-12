OSU football: With reps under his belt, Wright is ready to make an impact

Rejzohn Wright said that gave him confidence in what he can accomplish.

“He probably learned from people’s mistakes and I learned from his mistakes and just tried to correct them myself so I don’t repeat them,” Wright said.

No shortage of physicality

Offensive players have noted the physical play of the defensive backs in coverage during the first week of fall camp.

“We certainly want to be as aggressive as we can,” Tibesar said. “We’ll get some officials out here on Saturday (in the team’s first scrimmage) and see if we’re being too aggressive. I'd rather say woah than giddy up as far as the aggressiveness goes than try to pull the guys back.”

Added Wright: “I think we’re real physical in the back end I think it could be more. It’s practice and these are our guys too, so we try to keep them up. But once game day comes I don’t think anybody’s going to shy away from contact.”

Wright, listed at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, bodied up wide receiver Makiya Tongue (6-2, 223) to force an incompletion on a short-yardage pass in Wednesday’s practice. Wright talked about using his body and making those kind of plays.

“It really depends on the receiver and what type of guy I’m going up against. Guys like Makiya, he’s a bigger receiver, easier to get my hands on,” Wright said. “I don’t think he’d really challenge me down field. I don’t want to say it was easy, but it was pretty easy.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.