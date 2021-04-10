OSU football: With first week of spring ball in the books, Beavers ramp up toward scrimmage

Throughout the first few days of spring practice, Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith and his staff were honed in on making sure the Beavers’ positional fundamentals and basic schematic details were sound.
They’ve checked that portion of spring ball off the list, and are ready to move into the next phase now.
The Beavers concluded the first of their five-week spring schedule Saturday. With those positional fundamentals in place, Smith feels like his group is ready to move into the more competitive aspects of the game, and that started with the end of Saturday’s practice.
“The guys had a ton of energy, and we got a little competitive at the end,” Smith said Saturday. “We’re trying to create some of that. We’ve got a competitive group. It's typical spring ball, man. It’s back and forth — offensive making plays, defense making plays. I feel like we’re making strides and real growth as far as developing this roster.”
Oregon State worked a lot on first- and second-down situations throughout the week, and also installed some of its base pass protections. That has all set the foundation for some live, game-type situations this coming week.
“We’re gonna probably scrimmage at the end of next week,” Smith said. “Just to implement some more schemes and make sure guys are confident in those fundamentals, and then let them play. See some live tackling. I think always early on you’re looking for some competition and adding to your depth. But you’re also focused just on each individual guy taking a step in their game.”
Even the special teams portion is being broken down to the micro-level. Smith said there has not been any live punting or kickoff situations thus far. Rather, the Beavers are doing more individual technique work to make sure players at all positions are making strides.
The first scrimmage will be an exam of sorts after all that prep work.
A few key newcomers have already been turning heads during spring ball. Cornerback E.J. Jones and offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield are both transfers who will be counted on in 2021, and both are healthy and participating in spring ball.
Jones in particular should play a major role for the Beavers as they aim to replace starting corners Nahshon Wright and Isaiah Dunn, both of whom declared for the NFL Draft. Jones, who stands 6-foot-2, is a similar player to Wright, Smith said describing him as a big, physical corner who is athletic enough to stay with receivers on deep routes.
“He made some big pass breakups today,” Smith said. “He’s got some length to him, there’s no question. He can move. We’re counting on those big corners being able to cover, and he can do that. It’s going to take him a minute to learn this new scheme and a couple of new techniques compared to his previous places. From what we’ve seen so far, he’s gonna help us.”
As far as injuries go, Smith said the Beavers made it through the first week relatively healthy. James Rawls, an edge rusher who is expected to see an uptick in playing time this fall, is out with a lower body injury and could miss the rest of the spring.
Smith said it isn’t expected to be “season-ending or anything like that” but said the coaching staff is handling Rawls’ situation with caution to ensure the injury doesn't become worse.
Of course, one major injury that is affecting the Beavers this spring is that of quarterback Tristan Gebbia. The Beavers’ starter in 2020 is still down after tearing his hamstring last season, and will likely not be involved in spring practices.
Gebbia is still having an impact on the practice field, though, and was present throughout the week helping with drills and offering encouragement.
Smith was asked if Gebbia did enough in four games last season to not lose his starting spot, despite crucial reps he will miss out on during the spring.
“What (Gebbia) did in the fall counts, for sure,” Smith said. “He was playing his best ball right before he got injured. That counts. Obviously missing the spring ball holds him back a little bit. Those other guys are going to continue to work and get reps and get more comfortable in the offense. But once Tristan is healthy and ready to go, he's going to get every opportunity come fall camp.
“We are confident that we can win games with the guy under center.”
