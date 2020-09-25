OSU football: What will Beavers’ ramp-up to the football season look like?

One of the biggest differences for the Beavers this fall will be operating around a camp schedule with school in session; in a typical ramp-up period — during a season that wasn’t altered by a global pandemic — OSU would be holding its camp in August and not have to navigate around players’ class schedules.

“It’s fine — we’ll get some things done in the mornings that way,” Smith said. “So it’s really two weeks of weight room, walk through and then we’ll get into a normal training camp for four weeks leading into the first game.”

Smith said the majority of the Beavers’ players are on campus and ready to train. Due to the ‘12-hour rule’ that the NCAA’s Division 1 Council implemented in August, OSU’s players have been able to take part in strength and conditioning sessions, meetings and five hours of on-field activities with helmets per week.

Smith said the Beavers have been training under that 12-hour rule since they became eligible to do so on Aug. 24. The smoke that resulted from the Oregon wildfires in mid-September limited workouts for a short period of time, but the majority of OSU’s players have been around Corvallis for nearly a month and working out.