OSU football: Washington regrouping after rough start to season

Washington has the momentum of a two-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s game at Oregon State after a disastrous start to the 2021 college football season.
The Huskies (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12) have continued to lean on their defense as one of the strongest units in the conference, while the offense has produced mixed results.
The season opened with a 13-7 home loss against Montana, a Football Championship Subdivision school, and Washington followed that by getting shut out in the first half of a 31-10 loss at Michigan.
The Huskies rebounded with home wins against Arkansas State (52-3) and then California (30-24 in overtime) in last Saturday’s Pac-12 opener.
Outside the Arkansas State game, where Washington piled up 598 yards of total offense against the team that’s dead last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense, Washington is averaging just 320 yards per contest, which would be 116th of 130 FBS teams.
With 200 yards rushing and a 5.1 per-carry average against the Red Wolves (1-3), the Huskies were below Arkansas State’s season averages allowed. Washington is getting 101.8 rushing yards per game (114th in the country), and without the Arkansas State game that average is 69 with a per-carry clip just under 2.2.
Still, Oregon State (3-1, 1-0) coaches and players credit Washington for the improvement made.
“You can see it over the last couple of weeks,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. “Again, defensively one of the best teams we’ll play in this conference. Good athletes, well-coached, solid scheme. They make it physical. We know it’s going to be a challenge there.”
Washington struggled at times offensively against California.
After leading 21-10 at halftime, the Huskies scored just three total points in the third and fourth quarters. They scored first in overtime and recovered a Golden Bears fumble near the goal line to hold on for the victory.
Cal missed a 55-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.
With Washington unable to establish the run in its first two games, OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar saw a change in the offensive approach.
“They build everything off of that, so I think the next two games they opened up to some more wide-open sets and spread the field out a little bit more and were able to create some more success on offense.”
OSU linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray said what stands out to him most about the Huskies is what they have up front.
“They have a really big O-line. I think they’re pretty good. That’s something that I’m looking forward to the most,” he said. “Their defense is pretty good. The quarterback has been playing OK. They had a wide range of running backs and their receiving corps is deep.”
Washington returned 10 offensive starters, including its entire offensive line, from a team that went 3-1 last year. The Huskies’ average starter along the line is 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris is a second-year starter. He’s throw for 1,120 yards with six touchdowns, five interceptions and a 57.8% completion percentage. He leads the Pac-12 in passing yards.
“I think he’s a great decision maker, does a good job of distributing the ball to the right guy in coverage,” Smith said. “He’s accurate with it. I think he plays tough, too. Being in the pocket, but then he’s not shy to extend, get a few yards, keep the chains moving. He’s a real competitor.”
Washington three-man rushing attack of Richard Newton, Sean McGrew and Cameron Davis has combined for 294 yards and five touchdowns.
Newton missed the Cal game with an injury but is expected back this week. McGrew rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the Huskies’ 27-21 home win against the Beavers last season.
Taj Davis has been Washington’s top pass catcher with 19 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown. Fellow wide receiver Jalen McMillan has 13 catches for 203 yards and two scores, though most of his production (10-175, two TDs) came against Arkansas State.
Tight end Cade Otton has 13 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Huskies are second in the Pac-12 in points allowed (17.8), third in passing (172.0 yards per game) and total defense (336.0) but 10th in rushing (164.0).
Washington, which has won nine straight games against Oregon State, could be without two of its best players Saturday.
Defensive back Trent McDuffie, an all-Pac-12 second team selection in 2020, missed the Cal game with an ankle injury suffered against Arkansas State and could be out again versus Oregon State.
Otton didn’t play against California due to COVID-10 protocols. Washington coach Jimmy Lake told the media after the game that Otton “most likely” will miss Saturday’s game as well.
Lake and Smith coached together as Washington assistants for four years before Smith became the Beavers' head coach in late 2017.
After OSU’s historic win at USC last week, Tibesar said it wouldn’t be hard to refocus with the Huskies as the next team on the schedule.
“Obviously they’ve been at the top or near the top of the league for quite a long time, so we know we’ve got a really quality opponent coming in and we’ve got to play our best game to get a win,” he said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.