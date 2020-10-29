OSU football: Versatility will be key among Beavers' competitive group of defensive backs

Oregon State returns a ton of experience at the cornerback and safety positions and the Beavers have also loaded up on newcomers who could contribute right away. Many of those players are capable of playing all over the secondary and that versatility has created a much more competitive environment than in past seasons.

That is due in large part to what Oregon State secondary coach Blue Adams demands of his players.

“It’s really competitive,” Dunn said. “I was just having a conversation with Jaydon Grant the other day. I told him if I could give advice to a player coming in to play for coach Blue, it would be that you need to learn to play more than one position. There’s a lot of guys on the field that can play corner, that play safety, that can play nickel. You’ve got to get out of your comfort zone and learn multiple positions just to get on the field.”

The versatility of Grant, who spent much of last year as nickel corner but is a likely starter at safety this season, has been contagious.