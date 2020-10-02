OSU football: Unconventional schedule could alter Beavers' approach to training camp

The feedback has been clear: Don’t expect to run practice the same way you always have.

“There’s a lot of coaches on this staff who know guys from working at other places and are following those situations closely,” Smith said. “Seeing things that they think they’ve done well and maybe other mistakes that they’ve made. On our end, too, I think we will be monitoring the amount of training that we’re doing for these first couple of weeks and kind of where we’re at.”

The main difference-maker for athletes making a healthy return to play could be the amount of work they were able to get in during the summer months.

Marc Norcross, an assistant professor of exercise and sports science in OSU’s College of Health and Public Science, said as long as players have been able to train how they would during a typical summer, the six-week ramp-up period should not result in a noticeable increase in non-contact injuries.

“I don’t envision that there should be much difference outside of what you see in a normal year,” Norcross said. “It sounds like (the Pac-12) really has been thoughtful about putting that time window in that’s very similar to what they would normally have.”