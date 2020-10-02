OSU football: Unconventional schedule could alter Beavers' approach to training camp

Fans aren’t the only ones keeping a nervous eye on the unusually high amount of injuries plaguing college football teams in the early part of the season.
Jonathan Smith has noticed, too.
The concerning trend will alter the way the Oregon State head coach runs his training camp over the next five weeks.
Because while OSU and the rest of the Pac-12 programs have a massive task on their hands in attempting to safely return amid a global pandemic, coaches also still have to worry about keeping players safe from traditional injuries.
Mitigating risk in a sport that is inherently violent is difficult under any circumstances. But the 2020 season is going to provide a whole different set of challenges. Now, the Pac-12 has begun a six-week ramp-up period that some consider too short, and others feel is just enough to get athletes ready for the season.
“It’s a fine line — this is a game you want to get into shape for and play physically,” Smith said. “You need to do some of that during training camp to be prepared for Week 1 through Week 2. But at the same time, obviously not end up trying to do too much. We’re definitely trying to learn from others, but we’ll keep our eye on ourselves as it goes and we’ll be ready to adjust.”
Earlier this month, a plethora of Pac-12 coaches told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that the conference's designated start date is too soon. Several unnamed coaches suggested to Feldman they would need “a minimum” of eight weeks before their teams could be physically ready to play football.
“We’re waaaaay behind strength-wise,” one coach told Feldman. “Our strength coach doesn’t think we could play till the middle of November.”
The day after the Pac-12 rolled out its plan for returning to play, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly went on the Dan Patrick Show and sounded dubious about the timeframe, saying “it’s pushing it” when asked if six weeks is enough time to get ready.
Smith, though, said he is confident that after a six-week build-up period, his team will be physically prepared to play this season. That is in large part because most of Oregon State’s players are already on campus — 95 percent of them were in Corvallis last week, Smith said.
But getting there will take some outside-the-box thinking. OSU’s assistant coaches have checked in with coaching friends whose’ teams have already started playing this season to find out what is working and what isn’t.
The feedback has been clear: Don’t expect to run practice the same way you always have.
“There’s a lot of coaches on this staff who know guys from working at other places and are following those situations closely,” Smith said. “Seeing things that they think they’ve done well and maybe other mistakes that they’ve made. On our end, too, I think we will be monitoring the amount of training that we’re doing for these first couple of weeks and kind of where we’re at.”
The main difference-maker for athletes making a healthy return to play could be the amount of work they were able to get in during the summer months.
Marc Norcross, an assistant professor of exercise and sports science in OSU’s College of Health and Public Science, said as long as players have been able to train how they would during a typical summer, the six-week ramp-up period should not result in a noticeable increase in non-contact injuries.
“I don’t envision that there should be much difference outside of what you see in a normal year,” Norcross said. “It sounds like (the Pac-12) really has been thoughtful about putting that time window in that’s very similar to what they would normally have.”
Following two weeks of 20-hour-per-week workout periods, the Beavers will begin a four-week training camp and will be able to begin full-contact practices exactly 29 days before their first game. That’s the same window in which Division 1 football teams are allowed to practice during a normal year.
While athletes at some schools have indeed been limited in the amount of time they were able to work out prior to September — whether because of the coronavirus, or the smoke caused by wildfires in Oregon and northern California — it doesn’t sound like Oregon State was one of those schools.
Since August 24, most of the Beavers’ players have been taking advantage of the ‘12 hour rule’ that allows players to complete up to 12 hours of strength and conditioning workouts and on-field activities each week.
“If you had a team that was very unfit, then you’re going to probably want a longer lead-in to get that sort of fitness,” Norcross said. “I suspect that if you have a bunch of unfit individuals trying to play full-go right away, that’s going to be a bigger risk. But again, probably not what you’re looking at here. These institutions are very good at trying to assess the fitness of the athletes.”
Even with a group of players that have been able to, for the most part, stay in a typical workout routine, Smith and his staff are taking precautions.
In the past, the length of a fall camp practice for a Smith-led team has normally been around two hours. At the start of camp, Smith said that could be shortened.
For the first day or two of practice, the Beavers might strictly practice in the red zone in order to limit the amount of distance players are covering. Typically, that would come later in come, but cutting out some running at the start of camp could help ease the burden on players and prevent muscle injuries from occurring.
“It’s tough. It’s really tough,” Smith said. “Especially first practice, they’re always so excited to go. That’s when you get some of the hamstring injuries when they haven’t been practicing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!