OSU football: Two Beavers head to Hula Bowl

Oregon State offensive lineman Clay Cordasco and Gus Lavaka are set to play in Sunday’s Hula Bowl.

The game, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, is set for a 7:30 p.m. Pacific kickoff and can be watched on the CBS Sports Network.

Cordasco lettered in both 2018 and 2019 for the Beavers, playing in 21 total games over the two seasons. He started all 12 games for Oregon State in 2019, at right guard. He redshirted as a junior in 2017, and spent a single season each at Los Angeles Valley Community College and Pierce Community College prior to joining the Beavers. A native of Cornish, Maine, Cordasco graduated in December with a degree in sociology.

Lavaka, meanwhile, started in 41 games over four seasons for the Beavers, which is tied for the 18th-most in program history. He played in 11 games as a senior in 2019, and was named Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team. Lavaka was named a Freshman All-American in 2016 after coming from Kearns High School. The Kearns, Utah native graduated in December with a degree in digital communication arts.

