OSU football: Tristan Gebbia wins Beavers' starting quarterback job

As far as Tristan Gebbia is concerned, this is just the beginning of the journey.
On Saturday, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith announced that Gebbia will be the team's starting quarterback Nov. 7 when the Beavers open the season with Washington State at Reser Stadium.
For Gebbia, locking down the starting job is the culmination of a lot of hard work and patience. It has been more than two years since he arrived on Oregon State’s campus and prior to this season, he had exactly one start to show for it.
Oregon State’s coaches informed him Friday during the Beavers’ role call meeting that he had won the starting job. He obviously felt some excitement, but also saw it as business as usual. After all, this is what he has planned for all along.
“It’s definitely not the end of the rainbow for me. There’s a lot more work to be done. It’s a high honor, obviously, to be named the starter for week 1 at a prestigious university like this,” Gebbia said. “But for me, it was just another step in the road. Just another thing for me to move off of. I think that there’s going to be a lot of work to be done to live up to what I think being a starter at Oregon State is supposed to look like.”
After Gebbia delivered a stellar performance during Oregon State’s scrimmage last Saturday, Smith made it apparent that the redshirt junior was showing Oregon State’s coaches exactly what they wanted to see from him during the fall.
“He’s continued to improve through camp,” Smith said. “Understanding the offense is one thing, but then getting the timing with some new receivers and getting more accurate and his decision making. He’s able to move the ball the majority of the time anytime we put him in a scrimmage situation.”
Gebbia was a four-star recruit out of Calabasas High School and rated one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the nation for his class before committing to play at Nebraska. He redshirted his freshman season in Lincoln, and chose to transfer after the arrival of Scott Frost meant a change to the offensive style.
Gebbia then sat out the 2018 season and lost out on the starting job last year to Jake Luton, who is now in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made a spot start at Oregon in place of the injured Luton last year and flashed plenty of talent. But it was what he did all season in backup duty that may have best prepared Gebbia to take hold of the starting job this year.
“He’s been experienced in this system,” Smith said. “I’ve said it so many times, but I thought he took advantage of last year, preparing week in and week out like he knew he was one snap away. I think that’s been a huge benefit to him.”
Now, he’s being handed the keys to an Oregon State offense that brings back plenty of talent at the skill positions.
“I think the sky's the limit for us,” Gebbia said. “I think that we have a lot of great players and depth at every position.”
As for the backup quarterback spot, Smith said he and his staff are still letting the rest of the signal callers battle it out.
“That’s still up for grabs,” Smith said. “What we wanted to do is continue to let those guys get more and more reps. (Chance Nolan) and (Ben Gulbranson) continued to improve throughout. Those guys both missed spring ball that would have really benefited them. So we’re going to let that play out a little bit longer.”
Offensive line battle
Oregon State did not release a full depth chart on Saturday; that will come sometime next week.
As far as the starting offensive line goes, Smith and his staff are still deciding on a few things.
“It’s still a little bit up for grabs. I need to talk to (offensive line coach Jim Michalczik) again,” Smith said. “We feel like we’ve got about seven or eight guys who can start. Finding out the best five, who work the best next to each other, we’ve got some flexibility at center in (Nathan Eldridge) and (Nous Keobounnam). Even (Jake Levengood) could play center. So that’s not set in stone yet.”
Election week schedule
The Beavers will practice again Sunday, and then switch up the schedule a bit. They normally have Mondays off, but will practice on Monday and then take Tuesday off in order to abide by a recently passed NCAA measure that requires all athletes to be given Election Day off in order to ensure they have the chance to vote.
“We want to give these guys the day to be able to accomplish voting,” Smith said. “I’m sure these guys will follow the election pretty closely — if we find out that night or not. We’ve got a drop box right outside Gill Coliseum, man. I thought it’s as convenient as it is anywhere for these guys to vote.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
