OSU football: Tristan Gebbia wins Beavers' starting quarterback job

After Gebbia delivered a stellar performance during Oregon State’s scrimmage last Saturday, Smith made it apparent that the redshirt junior was showing Oregon State’s coaches exactly what they wanted to see from him during the fall.

“He’s continued to improve through camp,” Smith said. “Understanding the offense is one thing, but then getting the timing with some new receivers and getting more accurate and his decision making. He’s able to move the ball the majority of the time anytime we put him in a scrimmage situation.”

Gebbia was a four-star recruit out of Calabasas High School and rated one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the nation for his class before committing to play at Nebraska. He redshirted his freshman season in Lincoln, and chose to transfer after the arrival of Scott Frost meant a change to the offensive style.

Gebbia then sat out the 2018 season and lost out on the starting job last year to Jake Luton, who is now in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made a spot start at Oregon in place of the injured Luton last year and flashed plenty of talent. But it was what he did all season in backup duty that may have best prepared Gebbia to take hold of the starting job this year.