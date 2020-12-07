OSU football: Tristan Gebbia will miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia will not play again this season.
The redshirt junior will have surgery on his injured hamstring later this week and miss the remainder of the 2020 campaign, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Monday.
“A lot went into a decision, but ultimately (it) is gonna be the best for his future,” Smith said. “We totally support it and understand it.”
Chance Nolan, who made his first start for the Beavers on Saturday at Utah, will be Oregon State’s starting quarterback from here on out. True freshman Ben Gulbranson is now the backup.
Smith was not able to comment on the exact extent of Gebbia’s injury, but said the surgery is related to the hamstring injury the quarterback sustained during the Beavers’ final drive of their win over Oregon.
In four games this season, Gebbia threw for 824 yards on 80-for-129 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions while also running for two touchdowns and catching another.
He played his best game of the season against Oregon and led the Beavers on a game-winning drive, but was injured in a third-and-goal situation while trying to reach the end zone.
He limped off the field after the play, and Nolan came in and scored the decisive touchdown on the first snap of his college career.
Gebbia’s road to becoming Oregon State’s starting quarterback was not an easy one. He originally committed to play at Nebraska, but transferred away after redshirting during the 2017 season. He joined the Beavers early in the 2018 campaign and sat out the season, burning a year of eligibility.
In 2019, he lost out on the starting job to Jake Luton and played just one game.
At long last in 2020, he has the keys to the Beavers’ offense and seemed to be hitting his stride during the Oregon game.
When asked about the difficulties of watching Gebbia lose another season to injury, Smith paused for a moment before giving an emotional response.
“It’s tough. I’ve got a bunch of respect for him, because he’s gone through a lot,” Smith said. “He continues to work hard. He’s a positive guy. He’s got a great mindset that he’ll be back here next year. I do think he went out on a high note; he played really well in that game. He won that game for us at the end. Now it’s disappointing that he can't’ continue that momentum. But he’ll be back next fall."
