OSU football: Thibodeaux the center of attention on Oregon's defense

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is being mentioned as a candidate to be the first overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Now in his third year of college football, Thibodeaux has earned the recognition — and opposing offenses’ attention — through his play on the field.

This season is no different, as the All-American is one of four finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the country’s top defensive player. Thibodeaux has 42 tackles (29 solo), six of the No. 11 Ducks’ 22 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

All of the above have Oregon State (7-4, 5-3) preparing to try to reduce his impact on Saturday’s rivalry game in Eugene.

“He’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for that’s going to make a lot of money at the next level,” Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “He’s a heck of a football player, so we’ve got to be aware of where he’s at at all times, run and pass.”

Thibodeaux draws offenses’ attention, which then allows teammates opportunities to make plays.

Sophomore safety Verone McKinley III is first in the Pac-12 with five interceptions. Freshman inside linebacker Noah Sewell is fourth in the conference in tackles at 8.1 per game.

“They can get around the quarterback, for sure. The inside linebacker (Sewell) is a really good player. He stands out quite a bit on tape,” said Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith. “Obviously got an edge pass rusher (Thibodeaux) that’s well known and earns your attention. Then on the back end they contest and change up looks coverage-wise. So they present problems.”

Oregon (9-2, 6-2) is solid against the run, third in the Pac-12 at 129.1 yards per game, matching Oregon State’s strength on the opposite side of the ball. The Ducks are tied for first in the conference with 14 interceptions and fourth in pass efficiency defense (121.7). By yardage, Oregon is ninth against the pass (241.8).

Offensively, the Ducks lean heavily on a run game that’s third in the Pac-12 at 212.5 yards per contest while nearly equaling Oregon State’s per-rush average of 5.4. Oregon is ninth in passing at 215.5.

Travis Dye has taken over the role as the team’s lead back since CJ Verdell went down with an injury in the fifth game of the season. Dye has averaged 92.5 yards rushing with nine touchdowns in the past six games.

In three previous meetings with the Beavers, Dye has 383 yards rushing (with a 6.7-yard average) and two touchdowns.

True freshman Byron Cardwell has shared some of the load recently, averaging 8 yards per carry and more than 78 yards a game with three touchdowns over the past four contests.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown is a threat to run the ball, averaging 50.8 yards per game with eight scores on the ground. Against Arizona State last week, the Beavers saw dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels rush 10 times for 46 yards.

“We will have some of the same game plan going in to contain him, make him throw the ball,” OSU safety Kitan Oladapo said of Brown. “That’s what we want. We want to stop the run and make them throw the ball in the air and then we’ll make takeaways.”

Next man up

Oregon is without three of the top receivers it started the season with.

Mycah Pittman decided to leave the program last week. Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd are out for the remainder of the season with injuries and didn’t play in last Saturday’s loss at Utah. Those three, with a total of 13 years in the program, had a combined 50 catches for 705 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Sophomore wide receiver Devon Williams, a sophomore in his third season in the program after transferring from USC, is second on the team in receptions (behind Dye) with 28 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

Behind Williams are three players with not much experience. Second-year freshman wide receiver Kris Hutson, true freshman tight end Terrance Ferguson and true freshman wide receiver Troy Franklin have a combined 40 catches for 502 yards and three scores in 2021.

“They’re still extremely talented kids, highly recruited kids. They’re loaded with talent, there’s no shortage of it,” Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray said. “So we’ve just got to take care of what we can take care of. Be on our work, challenge them and go after it.”

Buttoned up (sort of)

Oladapo provided the only quote from Beaver coaches and players made available to the media this week that could be considered bulletin board material.

Oladapo was asked on Wednesday his thoughts on Oregon’s loss to Utah, knocking the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff chase.

“I’ll just say,” Oladapo began with a chuckle, “yeah, we do want the Pac-12 to look good. But if it’s Oregon I don’t care that much.”

