OSU football: Starting quarterback, depth chart announcements could come this weekend

“I thought Tristan was really accurate and good with his decisions,” Smith said. “That was my impression walking off the field. … We talked with him about being more accurate, and he was. He showed some good touch. He had a couple of really good reps in the pocket where he had to move his feet and keep his eyes up, extending the play. That showed up on tape. He looks comfortable. He’s in command out there. I think the guy has a bunch of confidence in him.”

While many of the Beavers’ starters have presumably been decided already, there are still a few battles unfolding. Oregon State has a deep wideout group to choose from, and freshman Zeriah Beason is making a push for a starting spot after a stellar scrimmage performance on Saturday.

There are also spots up for grabs in the defensive secondary and along the offensive line — specifically, the two guard spots.

But just as important at all those positions will be the players who nab the backup spots, as they figure to see plenty of playing time, too.