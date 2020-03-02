OSU football: Spring practices begin as Beavers look to build for 2020

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith is excited to get back on the field with his coaches and players as they embark on five weeks of spring practices, which begin Tuesday morning.
The Beavers will practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for two weeks, then take off two weeks for finals and spring break before returning April 1 for eight more practices leading up to the spring game at noon on April 18.
“I love spring ball in regards to the focus on individual player development, you're not worried about strategizing for upcoming opponents, you can just focus on your scheme, your players,” Smith said last week as he met with members of the media.
Smith said during the fall, half or more of the time in position meetings is spent talking about the upcoming opponent instead of how that group can get better.
“Well there's none of that taking place during spring and so it's all about the individual player, implement our schemes,” Smith said. “They’ve got more time and they can be more thorough with that. That's why it’s a great opportunity to improve.”
The look of spring practices should be much different than the first year and even last year as Smith and his staff have been able to develop depth at nearly every position.
In prior years, any injury would throw a bit of a monkey wrench into plans.
“It's definitely different and it feels good,” Smith said. “I think we've progressed each year. I think it's definitely feels better going into Year 3 from just our numbers, more depth, knowing these players better, knowing skill sets, having established schemes, that we aren’t making drastic changes. All of that continuity makes you feel pretty good.”
Smith said he believes the Beavers have put in the work in the weight room since the season ended with a loss to Oregon in the Civil War in late November.
Some of the Beavers’ depth will be tested as several players will miss part or all of the spring with lingering injuries.
Offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge is expected to miss the first couple weeks with a hamstring issue. Also out the first few weeks are cornerback Isaiah Dunn (groin), defensive lineman Jordan Whitley (knee), linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (slight setback with his foot) and defensive lineman and Auburn transfer Charles Moore (upper body).
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. will also be limited but should be able to go through most drills.
Both Addison Gumbs and Jeromy Reichner won’t be available until fall camp as they recover form ACL injuries.
Offensive lineman Travis Mackay and running back Kase Rogers are no longer on the roster and Smith said they have “more or less retired.”
Smith and the staff will get good looks at some of the signing class, especially both quarterbacks — Ben Gulbranson and Chance Nolan.
“They have been doing great in the weight room and I’m excited to see them go,” Smith said.
Both could compete with Tristan Gebbia for the starting job after Jake Luton started the first 11 games last season.
Jack Colletto, who made the switch to linebacker last season, will remain there but he could be an option in short-yardage or goal-line packages and would have probably been used in some of those situations had he not redshirted after playing the first four game.
Also in camp will be receiver Zeriah Beeson, offensive lineman Korbin Sorenson, defensive lineman Tavis Shippen, linebacker Shane Kadey, safety Johnathan Riley and cornerback Alton Julian.
Smith hopes to defensive back Rejzohn Wright, the brother of Nahshon, in camp in April when the spring term begins.
Transfers Tra’Shaun Harrison and Trey Lowe are also in camp.
Lowe will start out at running back but can also play the slot receiver position.
“I remember recruiting him out of high school he was a big time back and so we're going to start there,” Smith said of the Washington transfer. “I actually thought it would be easier to start there and learn because he's had the experience of slot receiver the last two years (and) if we did need to make that change it wouldn’t be as drastic.”
The Beavers have plenty of holes to fill, particularly on the offensive line with three starters departing. Brandon Kipper should move to the left tackle spot and Josh Gray to the right tackle position to start.
The secondary is also a work in progress, especially at safety, with Shawn Wilson and Jalen Moore out of eligibility. A number of players will be in the ix for that spot as well as the nickel position.
While the Beavers have many questions as they enter spring, there is a confidence that can be felt with the players.
“I think that guys know the routines, know the expectations,” Smith said. “I think they've seen the progress individually and as a team that guys have made. And so there's some confidence that kind of comes with. And we do, we've got more of a veteran group. You just look at our roster count by classes, we've got a good amount of seniors and really juniors is where are heavy class is.”