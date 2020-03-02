OSU football: Spring practices begin as Beavers look to build for 2020

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith is excited to get back on the field with his coaches and players as they embark on five weeks of spring practices, which begin Tuesday morning.

The Beavers will practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for two weeks, then take off two weeks for finals and spring break before returning April 1 for eight more practices leading up to the spring game at noon on April 18.

“I love spring ball in regards to the focus on individual player development, you're not worried about strategizing for upcoming opponents, you can just focus on your scheme, your players,” Smith said last week as he met with members of the media.

Smith said during the fall, half or more of the time in position meetings is spent talking about the upcoming opponent instead of how that group can get better.

“Well there's none of that taking place during spring and so it's all about the individual player, implement our schemes,” Smith said. “They’ve got more time and they can be more thorough with that. That's why it’s a great opportunity to improve.”

The look of spring practices should be much different than the first year and even last year as Smith and his staff have been able to develop depth at nearly every position.