OSU football: Smith looking for more offensive progress

Jonathan Smith is looking for some more steps forward offensively Saturday as his Oregon State football team hosts Idaho in the final nonconference game before opening up Pac-12 play next week at USC.
The Beavers (1-1) showed signs of progress for getting the offense untracked last Saturday in the 45-27 home win against Hawaii. OSU ran the ball well, with B.J. Baylor leading the way, and quarterback Chance Nolan showed off some of the chemistry he’s developing with the receivers in the passing game.
Smith, OSU’s fourth-year head coach, outlined Thursday what he’s hoping to see against the Vandals (1-1) on the offensive side of the ball.
“I want it to look pretty similar (to Hawaii) in regards to the run game being efficient and explosive. I thought we completed a bunch of balls for a high percentage. I want that to be pretty similar,” Smith said. “I know we got stopped in the red zone one time in the first half where we ended up kicking a field goal. When we’re down there we’ve got to score touchdowns. I want to see that number go up.”
Nolan’s success
Nolan has shown an ability to find and connect with receivers down the field.
Nolan had passes of 31 yards to Trevon Bradford and 30 to Tre’Shaun Harrison in the same fourth-quarter drive last Saturday after had closed within 11 points for second time after trailing by 24 earlier in the second half.
Wide receiver Anthony Gould and Nolan connected seven times for 119 yards and a touchdown versus the Rainbow Warriors, including a 33-yarder on the first possession of the game that led to a score.
Nolan hit seven different receivers in all among his 21 completions and helped the Beavers to 558 yards of total offense.
“I think he does have confidence in those receivers making plays for him and they’ve worked on their timing in practice on those deeper throws,” Smith said. “I think what sets that up is our run game and being effective in the run game. So they’ve got to defend that and load the box, and we’ve got some talent on the outside.”
Nolan is expected to have another target Saturday as Smith said wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey “should go” against Idaho.
Lindsey had four catches for 42 yards, including a long of 20, in the season opener at Purdue. But he was injured in that game and didn’t play versus Hawaii.
Defensive back Elijah Jones, a first-year transfer from Kansas, is expected to see his first game snaps with the Beavers after missing the first two games with an injury. Jones went through some pregame drills against Hawaii but ultimately did not play.
Baylor shows out
Oregon State rode Baylor as the hot hand at running back against Hawaii and the redshirt junior didn’t disappoint.
He finished with 171 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, including a 66-yard scoring run midway through the first quarter that put the Beavers ahead 14-0.
“Last week I thought he had good vision on a couple of runs, setting blocks up, making a cut or two,” Smith said. “Puts his foot in the ground, making a guy miss at the second level, that showed up. He did that well.”
Baylor also had a 9-yard catch.
