If there is one consistent with the Oregon State football team through the first five games, it is the resiliency the team has displayed.
Outside of the opening loss to Ohio State, the Beavers have had opportunities to keep games competitive and in position to possibly win or keep games close in the second half.
But something has gone wrong.
Offensively, a drive to make it a one-score game stalls because of a penalty or other execution issues.
Defensively, a missed opportunity to get off the field to keep it a one-score game leads to a score that helps break the game open.
“You analyze those plays, really on both sides of the ball, we got opportunities to finish drives, we got opportunities to create a turnover that would have given us a chance to change the momentum and get it within a score and just weren’t able to score,” Smith said.
That was the case in Saturday’s game at Arizona State when the Beavers allowed a late touchdown in the final minutes of the first half that put the Sun Devils up 14 after the Beavers had scored 14 straight to get within seven.
The Beavers also failed on a fourth-down play from the 6 late in the third quarter that would have again made it a one-score game.
Despite the failures, Smith says his team has shown plenty of resilience.
“The guys continue to fight,” he said. “We had an opportunity to get within a single score which I really think changes things. We keep pointing that out. We’ve had opportunities not just last week but other weeks. And to get over that hump is what we’re battling to do.
“I told the team, you’ve got to be able to continue to work even though you haven’t gotten the results yet because our process is right, I think our effort is right, the way we’re practicing is right. It will get us over the hump; it’s just tough to swallow when it hasn’t quite happened yet."
More turnovers
Another way to help change the momentum of games is to force more turnovers. The Beavers have had just four — two interceptions and two fumbles — in the first five games.
“The guys are working at it and we’re practicing it and we’re creating some turnovers in practice but that stuff’s game-changing,” Smith said. “I talk about this thing being momentum swings; we’ve got to create some.
“I told the team it’s not like they’re just going to give us the ball. They’re not going to do that. We’re playing some good teams with good players so we’ve got to create that. Some of that is the physicality we tackle with and when we’ve got an opportunity to catch a ball, we’ve got to catch the ball.
“It would change a game for us if we could get a few turnovers.”
Former players return
When Smith returned as the Beavers’ head coach, he wanted to make sure former players knew they were welcome.
So he put together a golf tournament and dinner in April for the Spring Game and it was a success.
With that in mind, a second gathering has been planned for this weekend. Smith said around 100 former players will be back in town.
“I just think that’s awesome for our current players to see these guys continue to come back and retell stories on how good this place is,” Smith said. “So really fired up on the idea they will be here cheering us on and be able to see some familiar faces.”
Injury update
Receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who left with a hamstring injury, is day-to-day, Smith said.
Running back Artavis Pierce, who has been out since being injured in the second game, might be able to practice some this week, Smith said.
Smith is hopeful that quarterback Jake Luton can practice more than last week, when he was “very limited.” Luton did not travel to Arizona State last Saturday.
“It would be great to get some of those guys back,” Smith said.
Smith said he does not expect Jeromy Reichner and David Morris, who have been out all season, to practice this week.
Smalls’ role
Freshman tight end Isaiah Smalls, who played in the first four games and made one start, did not play in Saturday’s game at Arizona State.
Smith said it was just a case of the game plan that called for more pass protection and run blocking, more suited for Noah Togiai and Teagan Quitoriano.
“We’re not down on Smalls in any way and depending on how this plan goes through the week I could see him playing a bunch this week,” Smith said.
Players of the week
For the second straight week, the Pac-12’s offensive player of the week was a running back who faced Oregon State.
Eno Benjamin received that honor on Monday after rushing for 312 yards and three touchdowns against the Beavers.
Arizona’s J.J. Taylor won the award the previous week after rushing for 284 yards against Oregon State.
Oregon safety Ugochukwu Amadi was the defensive player of the week and USC’s Marvell Tell III was the special teams player of the week.