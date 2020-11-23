OSU football: Smith believes best is yet to come for Beavers

Almost as soon as Oregon State’s players reached the locker room after the Beavers’ chaotic comeback victory over Cal Saturday, coach Jonathan Smith had a message for them.

Smith praised his team for stringing together four strong quarters against the Golden Bears and then delivered a brief sentiment that they are capable of more this season.

“We haven’t played our best football yet. We really haven’t. We’re improving, we’ve got things to clean up,” Smith said in a video that appeared on the Oregon State football Twitter account.

Amidst a deserved celebration, it was a pragmatic reminder that there is still work to be done. Smith has no problem with his team winning ugly; in a season that contains so much unpredictability, the Beavers gladly welcomed Saturday’s victory despite some glaring flaws.

But Smith has pinpointed a few areas that he still wants to see the Beavers clean up in order for them to build upon Saturday’s gutsy win.