OSU football: Running game showing its muscle

There remains little doubt now where the strength of the Oregon State offense lies after the Beavers blasted through another opposing defense on the ground.
OSU ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries for an average of 6.3 yards per attempt in last Saturday’s 27-24 Pac-12 home win against Washington. That came on the heels of the Beavers piling up 322 yards rushing at a 6.3 clip in the victory at USC.
B.J. Baylor is leading the way behind a veteran offensive line, with 533 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. But he isn’t doing it alone. Running backs Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe and quarterback Chance Nolan are all averaging 5.5 yards or better per attempt on the season.
“I’ve seen the O-line working their butts off every day at practice, then it just carries over to the game,” Fenwick said Tuesday when asked about the running success.
Oregon State (4-1, 2-0) went from 3.1 yards a carry in the season opener at Purdue to three straight games at 6.1 or better to 4.8 against Washington, which was higher than the 4.4 the Huskies were allowing coming into the game.
How have the running backs contributed to the uptick on the ground?
“I think we’re seeing stuff better just based on the reps that we get,” Fenwick said. “Running the plays for so long … we run our bread-and-butter plays, those are our base calls so we should be pretty good at those.”
The Beavers got the rushing yards they did against the Huskies, considered one of the conference’s better defenses, despite little production from the passing game. Nolan was just 7 of 15 for 48 yards with an interception.
Echoing earlier thoughts from head coach Jonathan Smith, OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said that shows the growth of the program.
“Being able to win those tight games when you don’t necessarily have your ‘A’ game or throw for the yards that we threw for,” Lindgren said. “To be able to lean on other parts of your program, and I think you throw special teams into that category, too. Special teams and defense getting us some short fields, creating some turnovers, then being able to run the football were all major things. So it’s good to see.”
Wide receiver Anthony Gould, part of two important plays late in the Washington game, added that it’s a good sign that the team can rely on the run game to win games.
The past two weeks, the Beavers have rushed a combined 101 times for 564 yards and five scores. OSU is averaging 267 yards on the ground during its current four-game winning streak.
“We’re running the ball. If you’re not going to stop it, we don’t need to stop,” Gould said. “It’s great seeing how different we are. We can run, we can pass, we can mix it up, and I think that’s the best thing about our offense.”
Lindgren says it starts up front with the offensive line in its physicality, being good with assignments and targeting and getting a good push at the snap.
“I feel like the backs are getting comfortable with the reads and B.J. and Deshaun and Trey Lowe, those guys are seeing it,” he said. “It feels like the last couple weeks it’s really come together and it feels like it’s clicking.”
Oregon State continues to get recognized for what it has accomplished running the ball.
Following the USC win, in which Baylor had 158 yards rushing, he was selected the Pac-12’s offensive player of the week. OSU center Nathan Eldridge was the conference’s offensive lineman of the week.
This week, Baylor was named to the honorable mention for the weekly Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for the second time this season.
Baylor, from Wharton, Texas, had 111 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in last Saturday’s home win. He leads the Pac-12 with nine touchdowns and has scored multiple touchdowns in four games.
To be eligible for recognition, a student-athlete must be an offensive player with Texas ties: born in the state, graduated from a Texas high school, played a Texas-based junior college and/or currently playing at a Texas-based university.
Fenwick, in his first year with the program after transferring from South Carolina, said Baylor has been a mentor of sorts to him.
“He’s going to coach you up when you come off the field just like any other coach. He knows the ins and outs of our offense because he’s been here for so long,” Fenwick said of Baylor, a redshirt junior in his fifth year at Oregon State. “He definitely clues me in on a lot of stuff that I don’t see that I have to watch film or see on the next rep. B.J. is really good at being there and being an assistant coach at the same time.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.