OSU football: Run-blocking has been Beavers' strength thus far

For all of Oregon State’s offensive struggles so far, it has done one thing extremely well this season: run the football.
The Beavers are second-to-last in the Pac-12 in total yards per game at 351.5, mostly because they have been so poor in the passing game. Of that output, 126.5 yards are coming on the ground via junior running back Jermar Jefferson. Only Colorado’s Jarek Broussard has rushed for more yards than Jefferson among Pac-12 running backs during the first two games of the season.
A major reason for the production is simply the physical, bruising running Jefferson. He’s been a workhorse for the Beavers and has racked up the second-most carries in the conference while averaging 5.8 yards per run.
But flying somewhat under the radar has been the strong play of Oregon State’s offensive line, and more recently, the blocking of the Beavers’ wide receiver group in run situations.
“I thought they were better in the Washington game than they were against Washington State,” Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said of his O-line. “I felt really comfortable calling the runs. They opened up a bunch of holes. I thought they came off the ball and played physical against a pretty solid defensive front. So, pleased with their performance. Obviously Jermar is running really well right now, seeing things, making good decisions and getting vertical. He’s a good player. We’ve gotta keep feeding him the ball.”
When the Beavers’ offensive linemen have been asked to clear rushing lanes for Jefferson and B.J. Baylor, they have excelled. When it comes to passing plays, things get a bit more complicated.
Lindgren said that the offensive front has been noticeably better run-blocking than it has pass-blocking, and he thinks offensive line coach Jim Michalczik would agree.
But part of that is because Oregon State hasn’t had a lot advantageous opportunities to throw the ball. The Beavers' average time of possession this season is 26 minutes, 40 seconds per game. That ranks 108th out of 130 teams in the nation.
The Beavers simply aren’t running that many plays. When they do have the ball, especially early in the game, they have struggled to come up with first downs.
That’s created a snowball effect of opponents loading the box and going after quarterback Tristan Gebbia when running the ball is no longer an option. Lindgren said Tuesday that blame for the poor passing performance falls on the entire offense; the linemen aren’t blocking well enough, Gebbia isn’t getting the ball out quickly or accurately enough and the wideouts aren’t getting open quickly enough.
“We’ve struggled at times in especially predictable passing situations. I think the passing game didn’t really have a ton of reps. A lot of that came down to a lot of those passes being third-down-and-long situations, and then a two-minute drill,” Lindgren said. “Those are sometimes a little bit more challenging. You’re seeing some different pressures and different looks when they know that you’re going to throw the ball. That’s an area that we definitely need to improve and we’ll really focus on this week in practice.”
After the season-opening loss to Washington State, Oregon State’s coaches challenged their receivers to do better in the blocking game. Against Washington, Lindgren said, the wideouts upped their game.
He noted Trevon Bradford, Kolby Taylor and Tyjon Lindsey as receivers who excelled at run blocking Saturday. Lindsey in particular caught his eye with a crucial block in the red zone.
“He stuck his nose in there and finished a block for us. That’s springing a touchdown,” Lindgren said.
The receivers know that if they keep safeties and linebackers in front of them, Jefferson and Baylor are capable of uncorking long runs on any play once they get past the line of scrimmage.
“Jermar is a great player, along with B.J. They’re always making us look good, too. Reading our blocks. I know it’s always great to have a good back back there,” Taylor said. “They continue to make plays and we’ve just got to do our job.”
The effort from the wideouts hasn’t just come on the offensive end. In the first quarter against Washington, Bradford was back deep near Oregon State’s 20-yard line to return a punt.
But the ball was snapped over the head of Washington punter Race Porter and skipped nearly 40 yards behind him, back to the Washington 10
Bradford quickly covered 70 yards to get to the play. He leveled a Washington linebacker who was attempting to reach the ball and cleared the way for teammate Jaydon Grant to scoop it up. Bradford then turned around, reset his feet and blocked another Washington defender, clearing the way for Grant to dive into the end zone.
“That’s just an effort to play all the way,” Taylor said. “He impacted the play and it wasn’t on offense catching a deep pass. He was impacting the game without the ball and sometimes as receivers that’s what we’ve got to do. Whether it’s on special teams or blocking on offense or running a decoy route, just impact the game however we can.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
