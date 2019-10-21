Oregon State football redshirt senior punter Daniel Rodriguez was named the Pac-12 Conference’s special teams player of the week Monday.
Rodriguez, from Pleasanton, Calif., picked up his second special teams honor of the season after averaging 40.9 yards on nine punts in the Beavers’ 21-17 win over California Saturday in Berkeley. He trapped the Golden Bears inside their 20 twice and had an OSU game-long 51-yarder late in the third quarter.
Rodriguez is averaging 44.2 yards per punt this season, which would rank as the second-best single-season mark in school history if the season ended today. He’s also averaging 42.7 yards per punt over his career, which is tied for second-best in the program’s record books.
It's Rodriguez's second of the season; he earned his first Oct. 7 after the Beavers defeated UCLA. It is the first time an Oregon State player has been named special teams player of the week twice in the same season since Justin Kahut in 2009.