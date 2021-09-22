OSU football: Reserves got their feet wet against Idaho

Oregon State beat Hawaii by 18 points, but the margin never allowed the Beavers to go deep in their bench.
Last Saturday’s game against Idaho, a 42-0 nonconference football victory at Reser Stadium, provided that opportunity.
OSU saw 72 players in all take the field, and for some of them it was their first chance at college game time.
“It’s great for guys that haven’t had that experience and for young kids,” said Beavers linebackers coach Trent Bray, whose team is preparing for Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference opener at USC (2-1, 1-1). “A guy like Easton (Mascarenas), a freshman, just out of high school going against college athletes and showing that he can play at that level is big moving forward. He’s always one play away from being in there.”
Mascarenas and fellow inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher were among the reserves who saw extensive time after Oregon State (2-1) built a 42-0 lead in the third quarter.
They’re on the depth chart behind veterans and multiple-year starters Avery Roberts and Omar Speights, so playing time has been limited.
Fisher led OSU in tackles versus Idaho with seven, all in the second half. Among those was a sack, and two in all went for losses. Mascarenas had five tackles (one for a loss) and a pass breakup. Both were credited with a quarterback hurry.
“It was amazing. I’ve obviously been waiting my time, waiting my turn, learning, growing behind everybody,” said Fischer, a redshirt junior who saw limited time in the first two games of the season. “It was a beautiful day, I’ll tell you that much. I felt like a kid again, flying around, getting to the ball.”
Added Bray, an Oregon State alum in his fourth year on the Beavers staff whose job title also includes assistant head coach: “That was great to see. It’s not a surprise. I’ve talked to Kyrei and Easton and they’re as good as any backup I’ve ever had. They’re just behind two really good players. They’re more than capable of being successful at this level and in this conference, and it’s good to see them go in there and show it.”
Oregon State had other defensive reserves also make contributions.
Outside linebacker Cory Stover had three tackles and a quarterback hurry; defensive back Akili Arnold two tackles, a pass breakup and a hurry; and defensive lineman James Rawls two tackles, one for a loss.
With injuries always a possibility, as Bray alluded to, their roles and responsibilities can increase 10 fold in a hurry.
Fisher is in his third year with the Beavers after playing two seasons at Arkansas. The past two seasons, he had seven tackles in 10 games for the Beavers. He had one tackle combined in OSU’s first two games this season.
But he got his chance against Idaho to shine alongside teammates in similar situations.
“It’s a huge growing point, to touch the field for the first time. You’ve been playing with your guys in practice, kind of doing scrimmages here and there,” Fisher said. “But to actually touch the field in a game, it’s a huge growing point. So for everybody who got in, everybody just elevated that confidence. It just raised it.”
Fisher praised Mascarenas for being one of the smartest freshmen he’s ever been around. He said Mascarenas plays fast and that fans should be excited about Mascarenas and the Beavers’ other young players.
For Fisher, he says he’s learned a lot from teammates playing in front of him. It’s all about details and precision.
“How tight can you come in your alignment when you’re blitzing, your pass drop? Or when you’re getting to the ball, what are your angles like?” Fisher said. “There’s countless things I’ve learned from the guys above me that I can put into my game and elevate my game.”
Beavers add transfer
Former Florida edge rusher Andrew "Drew" Chatfield announced Wednesday his verbal commitment to Oregon State after earlier entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Chatman, a defensive lineman/outside linebacker, had 13 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, in 12 games for the Gators in 2020.
