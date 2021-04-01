OSU football: Rashed Jr. flashes elite athleticism at Beavers’ pro day

“I feel like I did all right,” Rashed Jr. said of his pro day performance. “But I feel like i can always be better; that’s the chip on my shoulder, I always want to be better. I always want to be the guy that has outstanding numbers. Some people say I’m hard on myself, but I’ve got to be my biggest critic.”

Rashed Jr. acknowledged that teams have voiced concerns about his lack of statistical productivity last season, and he said he’s eager to alleviate those concerns.

“I know the type of player I am and I know what I bring to the table,” Rashed Jr. said. “If everyone wants to get into stats and stuff like that… There’s no difference from one year to the next. I still feel like I’m the best pass rusher in here. All that stuff is not gonna stop me; I feel like I’m still the best guy out there. If you pick me, you’ll see what you get.”

Along with Rashed Jr., running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Isaiah Dunn also performed Thursday.

Jefferson posted a 4.55-second 40 time after weighing in at 205 pounds. He said scouts have told him they want to see improvement in his pass-catching ability, and have given rave reviews of his pass-blocking.