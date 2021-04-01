OSU football: Rashed Jr. flashes elite athleticism at Beavers’ pro day

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is on a mission to show NFL scouts that his junior season was not a fluke.
The dynamic linebacker took the first step in that process Thursday during Oregon State’s pro day in Corvallis, where he and three other Beavers participated in a series of drills to showcase themselves to scouts in attendance.
More so than ever, pro days are crucial for college prospects this year. There is no traditional NFL Combine due to COVID-19 concerns, so the numbers players register at pro days serve as their main audition in the leadup to the draft.
Rashed Jr.’s performance Thursday could go a long way toward repairing his draft stock, which took a hit during a 2020 campaign that saw a sharp drop in production from his All-American 2019 season.
Once considered a fringe first-round prospect, Rashed Jr. has been popping up in the third to fourth round range in many mock drafts after he failed to record a sack in seven injury-riddled games in 2020. During his junior season, he led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss and set the school record with 14.5 sacks.
On Thursday, he displayed the athleticism and measurables that sparked so much interest from NFL teams in 2019. Rashed Jr. finished with a 40-yard dash time of 4.58 seconds, and 25 bench press reps of 225 pounds, according to ESPN analyst Jeff Nagy. Both are above-average marks for an outside linebacker, and they came after Rashed Jr. weighed in at 251 pounds, which is around 12 pounds heavier then his playing weight during his senior season.
“I feel like I did all right,” Rashed Jr. said of his pro day performance. “But I feel like i can always be better; that’s the chip on my shoulder, I always want to be better. I always want to be the guy that has outstanding numbers. Some people say I’m hard on myself, but I’ve got to be my biggest critic.”
Rashed Jr. acknowledged that teams have voiced concerns about his lack of statistical productivity last season, and he said he’s eager to alleviate those concerns.
“I know the type of player I am and I know what I bring to the table,” Rashed Jr. said. “If everyone wants to get into stats and stuff like that… There’s no difference from one year to the next. I still feel like I’m the best pass rusher in here. All that stuff is not gonna stop me; I feel like I’m still the best guy out there. If you pick me, you’ll see what you get.”
Along with Rashed Jr., running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Isaiah Dunn also performed Thursday.
Jefferson posted a 4.55-second 40 time after weighing in at 205 pounds. He said scouts have told him they want to see improvement in his pass-catching ability, and have given rave reviews of his pass-blocking.
“Every scout I talk to, they always say I’ve improved there, and in my protection identification,” Jefferson said. “One thing they wanted to see more of during this past season is me catching the ball more out of the backfield. I displayed that today.”
Wright and Dunn are both considered by most analysts to be late-round prospects, Wright’s size and athleticism could be intriguing to some teams. He measured at 6-foot-4, 183 pounds Thursday and ran the 40 in 4.46 seconds while also recording a 32 ⅞-inch vertical leap — both strong marks for a corner that size.
Dunn registered a 4.39 40 time and a 35.5 inch vertical.
