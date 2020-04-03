OSU football: Q and A with Jonathan Smith

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith answered questions from media members on a video conference this week.
How much practice would you need to start the season on time?
"Not being an expert myself I feel on the strength and conditioning side these guys would need kind of a typical four or five weeks if they were starting from scratch. It’s all about them and their health and safety, getting ready for that, but I feel like a month of strength and conditioning would be critical before we could go on a full training camp.
"On time, I do think you’re going to need a month and then if you wanted a traditional month of camp (July 1) would be pretty close in my mind."
Downside of losing most of spring practice?
"Everyone is dealing with it. Most of us didn’t get more than half of our spring ball. The downside is so much you’re learning about the players, whether it’s players that you currently had and how much they’ve improved or younger players that you’ve wanted to see and get a lot of reps because college football you’re always transitioning players year-in and year-out and just kind of seeing where they’re at because you build your schemes off of their talent. And (not) knowing where players are at is a tough setback, especially new ones. We had a good amount come in January that we wanted to get a good look at which we only got four practices with. So that’s the biggest downfall for me in regards to missing spring ball is kind of seeing where players were."
Was there positive momentum during the week of spring practice you did have?
"Yeah, I felt good about it. These guys were prepared for spring ball. We had a lot of returning players, especially on defense, and so it was pretty seamless in regards to the way we were practicing, installing, guys moving around. I thought we got bigger and stronger in January and February and that showed up early, some more explosiveness. Had some exciting position battles that were taking place, really just getting started at each spot."
What happens if you aren’t able to have summer workouts leading into the season?
"You’ve just got to be ready to adjust. I think the first thing we’re going to do is make sure from our doctor-training end these guys are fit and ready to go before we start pushing them too hard. I know we’ll be eager to figure out who is going to be the starting guy at that position, but you want to keep these guys healthy to start, so that will always be the first thing is once we get going, where are these guys currently? How far can we push them before running into injury? These are big questions and not just involved at Oregon State or even the Pac-12, just nationally. We’ll have a clearer picture at some point and we’ll be ready to adjust to it."
What do you think about playing games without fans?
"I think that it would be such a dramatic, different game. I think it would be definitely interesting and I definitely hope that it’s not something we’ll deal with."
How many players are still in Corvallis?
"I think we’ve got maybe 16 or 17 in Corvallis and then the rest of the roster is back home."
Where are the players at as far as their mindset during the pandemic?
"I think a lot guys, the ones we’ve touched base with, are in a good place. When I say the ones that we’ve touched base with, our coaches are talking to them every other day. I think they’re missing each other on the day to day interaction and all that. I mean, it’s unsettling. It’s different for all of us. But they’ve been starting school this week and doing that thing and then meeting with coaches just in the mornings and talking some football, trying to keep them engaged that way. And we’ll just see how it goes."
You’re allowed two hours of virtual film study each week. What have you been able to accomplish with that with the players?
"A bunch. They’re in there watching tape and you pull up the screen as a coach and you watch the concepts and we’re really going through reinstalling what we put the first week of spring and then we’ll be growing as that goes. You’re talking a bunch of scheme that way, fundamentals of their position beyond just the scheme and then coaches are checking in on the academic and the mental health side, making sure guys are doing well and are healthy and safe."
How do you maintain player conditioning during this period?
"A lot of it is going to be on the player himself because we can’t mandate anything, obviously. We can send recommendations or ways to stay in shape and then it comes down to the individual guy being able to do it and then that goes into all these guys are spread out in different areas and there’s different availabilities for whether you can go to the park or not … so it’s really on an individual basis on how those guys are going to keep themselves in shape."
What are you doing during these days?
"We definitely look at future opponents and so we’re taking a look at our first three opponents and guys in our league, additional study on them. And then definitely recruiting. I’ve been doing a bunch of FaceTime calls and actively doing recruiting throughout the days, which in some ways (I) have been able to talk to more guys because we’ve had more time to do that."
What has been the most challenging part for you during this time?
"The lack of interaction with your players because so much can go through a two-minute conversation at lunch, how they’re doing, checking in. That’s been tough for me to feel really so remote to all the guys that it puts you a little uncomfortable in making sure they’re doing well and feeling like at times you’re not going to be there for them."
What positives do you see coming out of this time?
"I think sometimes when you can’t do something you really love, then you get back to doing it, remembering how grateful and fortunate we are to be doing what we’re doing in regards to college football and sometimes when you take a break in an extended way like that it’s just a nice reminder. I do think that some of the work and the intensity and the motivation when we finally get back will even be at another level."
