OSU football position preview — Tight end

First up: the quarterbacks.

Who is gone: Noah Togiai, Cam Sanders, Rocco Carley

Who is back: Ralph Taufa’asau, R-Jr., Bryce Bramscher, R-Jr., Teagan Quitoriano, Jr., Luke Musgrave, So.,

Who is new: Jake Overman, Fr., Tommy Spencer, Fr., Malik Kelley, Fr.,

Outlook:

The Beavers are loaded with in-state talent at the tight end spot, and will rely heavily on a pair of former Oregon high school prep stars at the position this season. Quitoriano, a former Sprague High standout, is in line to take over the starting job after the departure of Togiai, who earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors last season. At 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, Quitoriano provides a huge target and has improved in both pass and run blocking since last season, according to multiple OSU players.