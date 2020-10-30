OSU football position preview — Tight end

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the leadup to Nov. 7’sseason-opener. First up: the quarterbacks.
Who is gone: Noah Togiai, Cam Sanders, Rocco Carley
Who is back: Ralph Taufa’asau, R-Jr., Bryce Bramscher, R-Jr., Teagan Quitoriano, Jr., Luke Musgrave, So.,
Who is new: Jake Overman, Fr., Tommy Spencer, Fr., Malik Kelley, Fr.,
Outlook:
The Beavers are loaded with in-state talent at the tight end spot, and will rely heavily on a pair of former Oregon high school prep stars at the position this season. Quitoriano, a former Sprague High standout, is in line to take over the starting job after the departure of Togiai, who earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors last season. At 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, Quitoriano provides a huge target and has improved in both pass and run blocking since last season, according to multiple OSU players.
Musgrave was a multi-sport star at Bend High and is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave, who now serves as Cal Berkeley’s offensive coordinator. Musgrave is another big, athletic tight end — at 6-foot-6, 252 pounds, he moves extremely well and showed breakaway speed on a long reception during Oregon State’s last scrimmage. The combination of Quitoriano and Musgrave will allow Oregon State the potential to get creative with two-tight end sets this season.
When asked during the first week of camp which players had stood out to him, OSU coach Jonathan Smith mentioned Spencer and Overman as two players who had caught his eye, and said both could contribute during their respective freshman years.
Projected depth chart:
Quitoriano
Musgrave
