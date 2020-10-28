OSU football position preview — Running back

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the lead-up to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Now up: the running backs.
Who is gone:
Artavis Pierce: Ran for a team-high 873 yards and scored seven total touchdowns in 12 games. Started seven games. Kase Rogers.
Who is back:
Calvin Tyler Jr., R-Jr., B.J. Baylor, R-Jr., Jermar Jefferson, Jr., Ta’Ron Madison, R-Fr., Kanoa Shannon, R-So., Connor Morton, R-So., Mikey Alfieri, R-So.
Who is new:
Trey Lowe, R-So., Isaiah Newell, Fr., Logan Horton, Fr.
Outlook:
Jermar Jefferson is ready for Nov. 7 already. The Beavers’ star tailback was in midseason form during last Saturday’s scrimmage, breaking loose for multiple gains of 20 yards or more and shaking off countless would-be tacklers. Oregon State’s defense should be much improved this season and Jefferson still ran wild for much of the afternoon.
Jefferson is a preseason all-Pac-12 selection and is on the Doak Walker preseason watch list. If he stays healthy this season, the Beavers will have no issues moving the ball on the ground. In B.J. Baylor, OSU has a more than capable backup. Baylor notched a 100-yard game against Cal Poly last season, and could be due for a breakout 2020 season while spelling Jefferson.
Calvin Tyler Jr. was injured last week and did not scrimmage, but he figures to get a decent amount of carries as well. One player out of the backfield stable to keep an eye on is Connor Morton. The redshirt sophomore from Springfield delivered a strong performance in Saturday’s scrimmage and broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown on his first touch of the day.
Projected depth chart:
Jefferson
Baylor
Tyler Jr.
