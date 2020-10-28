OSU football position preview — Running back

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the lead-up to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Now up: the running backs.

Who is gone:

Artavis Pierce: Ran for a team-high 873 yards and scored seven total touchdowns in 12 games. Started seven games. Kase Rogers.

Who is back:

Calvin Tyler Jr., R-Jr., B.J. Baylor, R-Jr., Jermar Jefferson, Jr., Ta’Ron Madison, R-Fr., Kanoa Shannon, R-So., Connor Morton, R-So., Mikey Alfieri, R-So.

Who is new:

Trey Lowe, R-So., Isaiah Newell, Fr., Logan Horton, Fr.

Outlook:

Jermar Jefferson is ready for Nov. 7 already. The Beavers’ star tailback was in midseason form during last Saturday’s scrimmage, breaking loose for multiple gains of 20 yards or more and shaking off countless would-be tacklers. Oregon State’s defense should be much improved this season and Jefferson still ran wild for much of the afternoon.