OSU football position preview — Outside linebackers

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the leadup to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Next up: the outside linebackers
Who is back:
John McCartan, Jr., Matthew Tago, Jr., Hamilcar Rashed Jr., R-Sr., Addison Gumbs, R-So., Cade Brownholtz, R-Fr., Andrzej Hughes-Murray, R-Sr., Riley Sharp, R-So., Ryan Franke, R-Fr., Isaac Garcia, R-So.,
Who is new:
Shane Kady, Fr.
Who is gone:
Nobody.
Outlook:
The heart and soul of Oregon State’s defense is Rashed Jr. The redshirt senior was likely to go within the first two rounds of last year’s NFL Draft, but returned to Corvallis for one more season because he felt like he had unfinished business with the Beavers. Rashed Jr. was a first-team All-American in 2019 and led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss. He has put on 10 pounds leading up to this season in order to become an even more disruptive force, and he will be a nightmare to gameplan around for opposing offensive coordinators.
Even without Rashed Jr., though, the Beavers would still be loaded at outside linebacker. Gumbs is working his way back from a torn ACL but should make an instant impact as soon as he returns; he was good enough to play in four games for Oklahoma as a true freshman in 2017 before transferring to Oregon State and he has settled in Corvallis now.
Hughes-Murray is a leader for the Beavers; despite suffering a season-ending injury prior to the start of last year, he was still named a team captain in 2019 and received the honor once again this year. Sharp, McCartan and Tago all had great fall camps for the Beavers and will see plenty of playing time as defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar looks to frequently rotate in fresh players.
Depth chart:
Starters: Rashed Jr., Gumbs
Second-unit: Hughes-Murray, Sharp, McCartan, Tago
