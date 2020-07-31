OSU football: Pac-12 unveils revised, flexible 2020 schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, the Pac-12 unveiled its revised plan for the 2020 college football season.

Teams will play a conference-only schedule, with each school slated to play 10 games — five home, and five away — with a bye week scheduled in as well. The conference schedule is set to begin Sept. 26.

For Oregon State, that means carrying over the conference opponents the school was scheduled to play prior to the coronavirus pandemic, while also adding Colorado to its schedule. The Beavers will open the season at home against California on Sept 26 and host UCLA the following week. Kickoff times have not yet been announced.

"We have built a scheduling model that is flexible but today's announcement is not a guarantee that these games will be played,” Oregon State vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes said in a press release. “As has been the case, we will continue to look to the local health authorities to guide our decisions on all practices and competitions.”

The scheduled bye week for each team is also intended to serve as a “flex” date for any potential games that need to be rescheduled.