OSU football: Pac-12 unveils revised, flexible 2020 schedule

On Friday, the Pac-12 unveiled its revised plan for the 2020 college football season.
Teams will play a conference-only schedule, with each school slated to play 10 games — five home, and five away — with a bye week scheduled in as well. The conference schedule is set to begin Sept. 26.
For Oregon State, that means carrying over the conference opponents the school was scheduled to play prior to the coronavirus pandemic, while also adding Colorado to its schedule. The Beavers will open the season at home against California on Sept 26 and host UCLA the following week. Kickoff times have not yet been announced.
"We have built a scheduling model that is flexible but today's announcement is not a guarantee that these games will be played,” Oregon State vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes said in a press release. “As has been the case, we will continue to look to the local health authorities to guide our decisions on all practices and competitions.”
The scheduled bye week for each team is also intended to serve as a “flex” date for any potential games that need to be rescheduled.
Of note, for the first time since 2003, Oregon State will not finish its regular season schedule against Oregon. The Beavers and Ducks will instead face off in Eugene on Oct. 17.
Oregon State’s revised schedule is listed below:
Sept. 26 vs. California
Oct. 3 vs. UCLA
Oct. 10 at Utah
Oct. 17 vs. Oregon
Oct. 24 at Washington
Oct. 31 BYE
Nov. 7 vs. Arizona
Nov. 14 at Stanford
Nov. 21 vs. Washington State
Nov. 28 at Colorado
Dec. 5 at Arizona State
Dec. 18 Pac-12 Championship Game
The Pac-12 Championship Game, which was originally scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of a two-year agreement, will not be held at a neutral site, and the agreement to play in Las Vegas will be delayed. Rather, the championship game will take place on the campus of whichever team ends the regular season as the higher seed and be held either Dec. 18 or 19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!