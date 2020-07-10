OSU football: Pac-12 schools will play conference-only schedule during upcoming season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, it became official that Oregon State football will not play its three nonconference games this fall.

Now, OSU and the rest of the Pac-12 will wait to find out what happens next.

The Pac-12 CEO Group announced that all member schools will schedule conference-only games for all fall sports. It also announced that it is delaying the start of mandatory athletic activities.

Details of new schedules will be announced by the conference on July 31.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a press release. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

For the Beavers specifically, that means losing out on three games: Sept. 3 at Oklahoma State, Sept. 12 vs. Colorado State, and Sept. 19 vs. Portland State.