OSU football: One player has tested positive for COVID-19, three others quarantining

One Oregon State football player has tested positive for COIVD-19, and three others players are in quarantine.
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said Thursday that the player tested positive earlier this week. The four players will remain in quarantine for up to 14 days from when the positive test occurred.
“I will tell you that we are absolutely playing Saturday, so no issue there,” Barnes said.
Barnes said that “over the last couple of days” the Beavers have not had any more positive tests.
The school will provide a list of players who are unavailable due to the coronavirus on Saturday, prior to the Beavers’ 8 p.m. kick in Seattle against Washington. Barnes said it was not one specific position group that was affected by the positive case.
Oregon State is the fifth Pac-12 football program to register a positive coronavirus test this season. The conference has seen its schedule drastically altered by the virus recently; last weekend, games between Washington and California, and Utah and Arizona were canceled due to positive cases.
California is hoping to play its upcoming matchup at Arizona State this Saturday, but, as Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reported this week, the City of Berkeley Public Health Division has made it unclear if that will be able to happen.
After Washington State defeated the Beavers last Saturday in Corvallis, Cougars’ coach Nick Rolovich said his team was missing 32 players but did not reveal how many of those absences were due to COVID-19.
Earlier this week, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review reported the Cougars had one positive case, and that player was out of quarantine and cleared to practice on Tuesday.
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith informed his players Thursday the Beavers’ positive cases.
“With everything that is going on, it’s not shocking,” Smith said. “I mean, you’ve just got to reload and readjust. This whole season has been that way, from schedules being changed and protocols and all that. You’ve got to focus on what you can control and not stress things that you can’t. We’ve got four guys unavailable — you can't control that, so we’ve got to move forward.”
Smith said Oregon State will still have the maximum limit of 74 players traveling to Seattle for Saturday’s game.
This story will be updated.
